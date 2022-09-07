Playtime is over; we know who you are.
We’ve reached the point in the high school football season where it’s easy to spot the contenders, identify the pretenders and pay respects to the clubs we had pegged long before it all started. There’s still a long way to go, but the picture isn’t nearly as fuzzy as it used to be.
The teams that are better than we thought? St. Michael’s, Taos and Capital.
The Week 1 matchup between the Horsemen and Tigers was less than inspiring and admittedly left question marks about each side. St. Michael’s was solid on defense and has since shown it has the goods to win games without the ball in its hands. Taos has bounced back nicely from that opening loss as quarterback Dameon Ely and running back Mateo Salazar are posting more than
150 rushing yards between them.
As for Capital, all aboard the Jaguars bandwagon. Their 48 points allowed are the second-fewest in Class 6A. Does that make them for real? Nope. In fact, the Jags are long shot to make the playoffs, but the fact that they’re playing this well this early is a great sign for coach Joaquin Garcia and his boys.
Enter the pretenders — namely,
Santa Fe High and Los Alamos. They’re both in a race for being the biggest disappointment. The Demons have been crushed by injuries, while the Hilltoppers have been a big letdown in every way not involving two-way starter Take Nieto.
The Dennis Green “They are who they thought they were,” club is chaired by the likes of top-ranked and unbeaten defending champ Robertson and the perpetually struggling duo of Española Valley and Santa Fe Indian School.
Onto this week’s picks. At this point it’s been smooth sailing with a 17-1 mark, including an 8-0 run last week.
Silver (3-0) at Santa Fe High (0-3), 7 p.m. Friday
The Demons are in a free fall that, frankly, won’t get any better with the No. 3 team in Class 4A coming to town.
Decimated by injuries and a lack of confidence, they are getting nothing out of an offense that hasn’t scored since opening week and will be facing a Colts defense that has pitched two shutouts and allowed just nine points.
Prediction: Silver 54,
Santa Fe High 6
Capital (2-1) at Alamogordo (2-1), 7 p.m. Friday
The reality of 6A football is about to set in as six of the Jaguars’ final seven opponents are in the state’s biggest classification. Hit hard this week by a slew of illnesses to key players, Capital is, at best, going in at less than full strength.
At worst, the Jags are shorthanded and a little overmatched.
Prediction: Alamogordo 37, Capital 18
Ruidoso (2-1) at Robertson (2-1), 7 p.m. Friday
It seems everyone’s favorite pastime is poking holes in Robertson’s résumé. The Cards have been held to single digits twice and have been outscored by nine through three games. Big whoop. They’ve been ranked No. 1 in 3A all season because they’re good, not because they put up video game numbers.
Prediction: Robertson 27, Ruidoso 26
West Las Vegas (2-1) at Española Valley (1-2), 7 p.m. Friday
They’re officially known as the Dons, but West Las Vegas should really be called the Under The Radars because they’re one of those teams that’s easy to overlook given the success of their higher-profile district rivals.
Go ahead, overlook them. It probably helps keep them motivated.
Prediction: West Las Vegas 51, Española Valley 12
Taos (2-1) at Gallup (0-3), 7 p.m. Friday
The Tigers have shown a ton of resolve, given their home field disadvantage.
They’ve clearly righted the ship after an opening day loss and this Friday night special (against a team that still hasn’t scored this season, by the way) should give them a nice boost heading into a bye week. With district play not far off, it’s time to take Taos seriously.
Prediction: Taos 55, Gallup 0
McCurdy (0-3) at Thoreau (2-1), 7 p.m. Friday
To be fair, the Bobcats’ schedule is a nightmare. They’re a
2A program trying to play in a
3A landscape.
Held to just 16 points in three straight blowout losses, McCurdy may want to consider dialing it down a notch when crafting the 2023 slate, because getting smacked around isn’t good for anyone.
Prediction: Thoreau 46, McCurdy 6
Escalante (2-1) at Estancia (0-3), 7 p.m. Friday
Trey Archuleta and Luca Torrez are two of the best 2A players you’ve never heard of.
Serving as the catalyst of the Lobos’ run-oriented offense they are a big reason why Escalante is thinking big. If only this were 2014-15 when these two programs each won consecutive state championships.
Prediction: Escalante 30, Estancia 26
Pojoaque Valley (0-2) at Santa Fe Indian School (1-2), 7 p.m. Friday
It wasn’t pretty, but a win’s a win, and the Braves will gladly take it.
Their four-point road win last week should be the jumping-off point for a midseason turnaround before the start of district play. The Elks are a step up in weight class, though, and the guys in green are coming off a bye week after getting kicked around by top-five teams Bloomfield and Socorro.
Prediction: Pojoaque Valley 24, SFIS 20
Los Alamos (1-2) at St. Michael’s (3-0), 1:30 p.m. Saturday
The Horsemen are riding high after steamrolling Santa Fe High. Thing is, can these guys keep that momentum going?
A letdown is only natural when coming off an emotional week against one of your biggest rivals.
Now the undisputed champs of Santa Fe, it’s only reasonable to expect a slip or two as we approach the halfway point of the season.
Prediction: St. Michael’s 41, Los Alamos 19