With the pandemic raging out of control and New Mexico experiencing a single-day record high for COVID-19 cases Thursday, the diversion of the Mountain West Conference men’s basketball virtual media event seemed like a great chance to let sports dominate the conversation if only for a little while.
Eh, not so much.
With its first game tentatively scheduled for Thanksgiving weekend, the question surrounding the University of New Mexico isn’t when its 2020-21 season will start — but if. Coach Paul Weir spoke with the league’s media Thursday and said no part of his team’s schedule has been finalized and that the state’s strict health guidelines have limited the Lobos to just three full practices since March.
“Trying to get them even just remotely prepared is our biggest challenge right now,” Weir said, confirming that two unidentified UNM players tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.
Those cases have ground preseason preparation to a halt as everyone on the team was isolated and subjected to contact tracing. It just adds to the frustration Weir has experienced with getting this season off the ground.
“It’s kind of going into a fight with one arm tied behind your back,” he said. “Then when something like this comes along, it feels like you’ve got two arms tied behind your back, so now you’re just learning how to kick.”
Weir said he spoke to the team’s doctors and trainers Wednesday night to try and determine if it was safe to put his players on the floor given their lack of preseason practice.
“Even if we had to play tomorrow night and we’ve had, like, a total of one full team practice since last spring, is it worth that?” he said. “Is it worth saying, you know what, who cares, this is about the kids, this is about the student-athletes. We go out and let them play and let them enjoy that experience.”
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has dug in her heels in regards to the state’s public health order that restricts crowds of more than five people from congregating. Her office has exhaustively referenced the state’s COVID Safe Practices Document that outlines the conditions a college team must have in order to practice or play.
A team’s home county must not exceed a 14-day average of eight daily cases per 100,000 residents. Bernalillo County has more than five times that figure, with its positive-test rate nearly twice the state’s maximum allowance of 5 percent.
Weir thought he found a loophole by driving his team 45 minutes to the east to Torrance County last week. The Lobos got in two full workouts at Moriarty High School before that county’s numbers rose above the state’s threshold for safe play.
Asked if there was any possibility that the Lobos wouldn’t have a basketball season, Weir struck at the heartstrings of everyone from the state when he talked about the passion the game brings out in people. “Not playing basketball in the state of New Mexico is un-New Mexican,” he said. “Just like not playing in The Pit would feel the same way.”
Reports have circulated that the Lobos are scheduled to open the season at the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., on Nov. 26-27. The tournament includes DePaul, Santa Clara and Grand Canyon. Weir said nothing about UNM’s schedule is set in stone. Same, too, for something as simple as the team’s practice schedule.
“Both to be determined, I would say,” he said. “As the current health orders stand right now, we would not be able to host a game here. And obviously with the travel quarantine, coming back into the state becomes an issue which, as you talked about with our football team, has forced them to be pretty creative right now.”
In order to salvage its football season, UNM had to move the team to Las Vegas, Nev., to sidestep New Mexico’s health orders. The Lobos have taken a travel party of about 150 people and taken up temporary residence at a resort in Henderson, Nev. They are using UNLV’s old football stadium to practice and, on Saturday, will host Nevada in what is being called a home game.
An official in UNM’s athletic department said he wouldn’t be surprised to see the NCAA push the college basketball season back into late December or early January, opting to play a conference-only slate for every team in Division I. In that case, UNM would play a 20-game schedule lasting through early March.
All the maneuvering has had a trickle-down effect on the players. When talking about being a senior leader on this year’s team and the challenges that goes along with it, Makuach Maluach tailed off on one of his thoughts with a five-word tagline that seemed to echo long after he was done.
“That last couple of years, you know, we struggled a little bit but picked up toward the end, but,” he said. “I just got to come in and work, lead these guys and get ready for the season. If we have a season.”
If?
That’s what it all boils down to at this point. With UNM searching for ways to get its basketball team to practice by moving it to a bubble out of state, Weir said those decisions are above his pay grade.
“I wish I was the authoritative voice on something like that, but there’s so many different people and layers of leadership here at UNM that are involved in decisions like that,” Weir said. “I might have my own ideas of what we could or should do but they’re not remotely qualified enough to be making those calls right now.”
