Santa Fe and parts of Northern New Mexico got a taste of winter Tuesday, but it didn't dramatically impact prep sporting events.

The intermittent snow postponed the District 2-3A boys basketball opener between St. Michael's and host Santa Fe Prep, while the Rio Rancho-Los Alamos girls game was postponed when Los Alamos Public Schools closed for the day. Also, Taos' boys and girls teams did not go to Alamosa, Colo., for a varsity doubleheader.

Santa Fe Prep athletic director Todd Kurth said the decision was made at 1 p.m., shortly after students were dismissed, as snow affected the roads around the school. About an hour later, the school decided to postpone the game, which Kurth said is tentatively rescheduled for Feb. 13.

