Santa Fe and parts of Northern New Mexico got a taste of winter Tuesday, but it didn't dramatically impact prep sporting events.
The intermittent snow postponed the District 2-3A boys basketball opener between St. Michael's and host Santa Fe Prep, while the Rio Rancho-Los Alamos girls game was postponed when Los Alamos Public Schools closed for the day. Also, Taos' boys and girls teams did not go to Alamosa, Colo., for a varsity doubleheader.
Santa Fe Prep athletic director Todd Kurth said the decision was made at 1 p.m., shortly after students were dismissed, as snow affected the roads around the school. About an hour later, the school decided to postpone the game, which Kurth said is tentatively rescheduled for Feb. 13.
The rescheduled game means St. Michael's will play on consecutive days, with a road trip to West Las Vegas planned for Valentine's Day.
Neither of the city's two major high schools, Santa Fe High and Capital, saw a halt to their games. Both girls basketball teams played home games to open District 5-5A play, while the wrestling teams traveled to Albuquerque Manzano for a series of district duals.
According to the National Weather Service, the city received about an inch of snow by early afternoon, and a dusting a few hours later that left streets wet and, in some cases, icy.
This won't be the end of wintry conditions. Another system is expected to hit the state Friday, offering a chance of more precipitation — most likely in the form of snow.