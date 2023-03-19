Did you think the weather was bad for prep sports last week? Get ready for Round Two. The National Weather Service is forecasting snow and rain over the next four days in Northern New Mexico starting Monday, and has issued winter storm warnings in the Jemez and Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
Northern teams already were scrambling after losing baseball and softball games Thursday through Saturday, and there is a good chance teams will fall further behind in trying to meet the 26-game limit for those two sports.
St. Michael’s and Santa Fe High saw their respective tournaments over the weekend get canceled, and Thursday’s opening day for tournaments at Moriarty and West Las Vegas could be affected by the weather, as well.
And that’s just the nondistrict portion of the schedule. Santa Fe Indian School has District 2-3A softball and baseball openers at home Tuesday with Raton. Most teams will be begin the district push after this week, so the crunch to find makeup games over the final month of the season will be even more acute if the forecasts holds true.
• • •
The prep baseball season is well underway, and Santa Fe High is rolling right along with a 6-2 record, one-third of the way through its schedule.
One of the teams at the top of Class 5A is Rio Rancho, which will play this week for the APS Metro Tournament championship against La Cueva. The Rams are coached by Ron Murphy, New Mexico’s all-time winningest baseball coach.
Curiosity being what it is, MaxPreps.com took the time last week to list the country’s winningest high school coaches. Murphy, who is listed on the site as he head coach at St. Pius, began the season tied for 149th all time.
He started his career in 1990, building strong programs at St. Pius and Rio Rancho. He has taken seven teams to the championship game, winning a state title three times with Rio Rancho.
• • •
Albuquerque Eldorado might have won the Class 5A cheer title Saturday night, but the true spirit (no pun intended, but it’s a nice coincidence) of the state cheer event belonged to the Farmington Scorpions.
The team had one of its flyers collapse during its cheer with music performance and left the floor in a wheelchair, while another was injured in its warmup. Judges allowed Farmington a re-do at the end of the 5A competition, and the Scorpions competed without the pair, with teammates still performing two bases, even without the flyers to hold up for their stunts.
The Scorpions scored a 75.57 for its performance and finished eighth out of 15 teams.
• • •
One of the state’s top prep basketball players has made his college commitment, and it’s a school very few people from this neck of the woods knows anything about.
Sean Alter, a home-schooled 6-foot-9 center who led Volcano Vista to back-to-back Class 5A state championships, will play for the University of the Philippines. He made the announcement on social media over the weekend.
Alter is a Filipino-American who took an official visit to the school in the fall. He was considered a likely NCAA Division II recruit but had been on UP’s radar for a least two years. The Fighting Maroons’ coaching staff made multiple visits to Albuquerque to see him play.
• • •
The Santa Fe Fuego will have a new field boss this summer.
Bill Rogan, who skippered the team the last two seasons, has taken over as manager of the Marysville Drakes, an expansion team in the Pecos League.
The announcement came Sunday on the league’s official website.
The Fuego went 48-53 in Rogan’s two seasons. The team won just 12 road games in that time, including a 4-16 mark last year when Santa Fe faded down the stretch and finished fifth in the Mountain Division.
There will be 16 teams in the Pecos League’s summer season with eight teams in each division. The Fuego and Marysville will not play one another but could potentially meet in the Pecos League Championship series in August.
u u u
Speaking of the Pecos League, two former players took part in the ongoing World Baseball Classic.
Juan Montes suited up for Nicaragua as an infielder and hit .286 in four games during pool play. He had three singles and a double in 14 at-bats, striking out seven times. Last season he was wearing the neon green and navy blue of the Roswell Invaders, batting .405 with eight home runs and 47 RBI in 43 games with Roswell.
Nicaragua was winless in four games at the WBC, playing in the same pool as Venezuela, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.
Edgar Muñoz was an outfielder with Panama, having spent most of the 2015 Pecos League season with the then-expansion Garden City Wind. He led the team with a .440 batting average and 22 stolen bases, hitting four home runs with 22 RBI in 36 games, primarily as a shortstop.
Muñoz was used as a pinch runner in Panama’s win over Chinese Taipei, didn’t get off the bench again until the team’s third game when he was a pinch runner and got one at bat against Cuba, grounding into a fielder’s choice. He singled in the team’s final game, a win over Italy.