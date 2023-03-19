Did you think the weather was bad for prep sports last week? Get ready for Round Two. The National Weather Service is forecasting snow and rain over the next four days in Northern New Mexico starting Monday, and has issued winter storm warnings in the Jemez and Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

Northern teams already were scrambling after losing baseball and softball games Thursday through Saturday, and there is a good chance teams will fall further behind in trying to meet the 26-game limit for those two sports.

St. Michael’s and Santa Fe High saw their respective tournaments over the weekend get canceled, and Thursday’s opening day for tournaments at Moriarty and West Las Vegas could be affected by the weather, as well.