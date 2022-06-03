Twenty-eight years is a long time to wait to taste the spoils of championship glory.
James Branch has 393 wins on his basketball coaching résumé and his last one might have been his most favorite. When Las Vegas Robertson held off a stubborn St. Michael's squad March 12 in The Pit for a 65-56 win, Branch and the Cardinals celebrated a Class 3A championship. It was new territory for Robertson, which had not made it to a championship game prior to the 2021-22 season, but it was the wait of a lifetime — it seemed — for Branch.
He guided the 1993-94 Questa squad to the Class 2A championship, but he spend the next three decades chasing an elusive second title. Stints as Taos (twice), Questa (a second time), Mora, Española Valley and Robertson followed, as well as two tours on the girls side at McCurdy and Mesa Vista. But he was left wanting.
There were flirtations. He guided the Tigers to a third-place finish in 3A in 2000, and the Sundevils reached the Class 5A championship game in 2018. In 2006-07, McCurdy reached the 2A semifinals before losing to eventual state runner-up Peñasco.
Branch admitted the loss in 2018, when Española was the top seed and was 28-1 before losing to Belen in a shocking upset, was haunting.
"That was a tough one to swallow," Branch said.
Providence arrived for Branch when the Robertson job opened in June 2021.
It was a job he couldn't resist, especially since the Cardinals were coming off a 13-1 season in which they earned the top seed in the 3A bracket before losing to Albuquerque Sandia Prep in a home semifinal. And for a coach known for developing strong guards — he was a star guard himself at Mora in the mid-1970s — getting a chance to coach perhaps the best guard in 3A in Mathew Gonzales was too good an opportunity to pass up.
It was an almost perfect match. Robertson won 19 of its last 20 games after a 4-5 start and beat their heated rivals, St. Michael's, three out of four times.
When he finally got a chance to hold the blue trophy that escaped him for the better part of four decades, Branch didn't hold back on what it meant to him. The 28-year gap between state titles was the longest of any coach.
"This one, man, I'm not gonna lie, I wanted it really bad," Branch said. "I wanted to get back here and I felt like I had the team to get it done."
What wasn't said was that the Cardinals had to coach to help them do it.