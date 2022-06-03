Big-school boys basketball
P.J. Lovato, Santa Fe High — There are simply no means to measure heart. In this 6-foot-3, second-team all-state senior’s case, it’s impossible. For most of his Demons career he played out of position, often giving up several inches in the post to opponents with more size and length. All he did was nothing short of remarkable. He led his club to 22 wins and a home game in the Class 5A state tournament, averaging more than three blocks a game and leading the team in scoring. What’s more is his effort, an intangible that made him invaluable on defense and a nightmare to guard with the ball in his hands. Built like a small forward with the handles and speed of a guard, he was a true inside-out threat for a rock-solid program that has become a gold standard.
Small-school boys basketball
Bruce Brewer, N.M. School for the Deaf — If you like offense, this is your guy. A senior with the Roadrunners this season, this 5-foot-11 guard averaged 27.6 points and earned first-team all-state honors in Class 1A. He also participated in the Deaflympics in Brazil, capping a memorable year in which he also averaged 8.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 5.3 steals. To say the entire NMSD offense ran through him would be an understatement; Brewer took twice as many shot attempts as any of his teammates. He poured in 50 points in a January win over Jemez Valley, all while making just two 3-pointers in the process. Known from a distance as the guy with the white tuft of hair above his left eye, he was known to all as a true scoring machine.
Big-school girls basketball
Jayden Jenkins, Robertson — The engine that drove the state’s most fearsome bus capped a brilliant prep career by leading the Lady Cardinals to the Class 3A state championship in March. Clogging the low post with her speed and keen ability to finish plays at both ends of the court, this 5-foot-10 strong forward was the state’s best player from start to finish. As smooth as she was with the ball in her hands, it was the little things that truly set her apart. She ran the floor well, set screens and drew double-teams that opened opportunities for her teammates. She was thrice honored as an all-state player, the last two years being named first team as she leaves a legacy of greatness that ended with three trips to the finals (and two titles) in four years.
Small-school girls basketball
Brycelyn Martinez, Escalante — The foundation is set. With just seconds remaining in the Class 2A state championship game in The Pit back in March, this 5-foot-9 Lobos junior scored the go-ahead bucket that left her team within one stop of a blue trophy. It wasn’t meant to be as Clayton beat the buzzer and scored in the waning moments, but it doesn’t stop the story of a player who showed the potential to be a true force next season. She was one of three go-to players in the Lobos’ lineup, but it was on the biggest stage of all that she shone brightest. She scored seven points in the final minute of that title game, showing the rest of us what we can all expect when we re-convene for the next hoops season in November.
Boys swimming & diving
Orion Henderson, Los Alamos — He wasn’t just the most dominant swimmer on his team. Or his district. Or even the state. His was the stuff that will be talked about for years. The University of Arizona recruit wrapped up his stellar prep career by sweeping four events during the state meet back in February, winning a pair of individual disciplines that were essentially over as soon as they began. He won the 200-yard individual medley by more than seven seconds, opening a full-body lead after one length of the pool and a commanding three-second cushion after a full lap. He was even more impressive in the 500 free, cruising to a laughable 12.28-second win that was followed by top-step finishes in the Hilltoppers’ 200 and 400 free relay events.
Girls swimming & diving
Kelly Wetteland, Los Alamos — Picking the top girls’ swimmer was truly a family affair. A senior and a future cadet at the U.S. Naval Academy, Kelly and her younger sister Anna were a force in the pool all season for the Hilltoppers. Each won a pair of individual events and one relay. Kelly was exceptional in the breaststroke, winning the title by more than three seconds after an opening leg that was the only sub-30-second time in the pool. She also torched the field in the 200 individual medley, winning by more than six seconds. As calm and collected as she was in the water, she was even more so on the pool deck when heaping all the praise onto everyone (including her sister) except herself.
Wrestling
Elijah Maritnez, Santa Fe High — Persistence pays. This Demons senior finished a personal redemption tour that began at the end of the previous season when he lost in the state finals. Wrestling at 182, he finished 34-0 by capping it with a 9-2 win in the title match. Left inconsolable after his loss just one year earlier, he was laser-focused his entire senior season. He sent a strong message that he was the man to beat by rolling to regular season titles at Cleveland High and the prestigious Joe Vivian Classic, often pinning his opponents with quick-strike attacks that served as his signature moves. Rarely pushed to the limit, he finished the season in true championship form.