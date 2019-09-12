A crisis in confidence?
With the St. Michael’s Horsemen?
For the last 18 seasons, head coach Joey Fernandez’s Horsemen teams always seem to carry themselves with the aplomb of a program that has three state titles and developed a reputation as one of the best in its class — whether it was 4A or 3A. This season, though, has been baffling for the coach and players.
For the second year in a row, the Horsemen enter the opening game of the city football rivalry series against Capital on Saturday with an 0-3 record. And for the second year in a row, they struggled against three of the top programs in Class 4A (Taos, Por tales and Bloomfield).
But this feels different.
“Our thing is, out kids have to forget about the last play and play the next one and not make the same mistakes they’ve been making,” Fernandez said. “That’s been the problem so far. We make a mistake and we let that get to us, and then we stop playing hard. When that happens, you’re not going to win many ball games.”
So, there has been a sense of urgency to practices this week in preparation for the Jaguars, a team
St. Michael’s has not lost to since 2005. Even some of the veteran players who went through last year’s struggles acknowledge this slow start feels much different than last year.
“The team does not seem like it’s there, like they’re ready for the big games,” junior wideout Kennis Romero said. “It just shows that we need to put in a lot more work, that it takes more than we think.”
If there is one area of particular concern, it is with the offensive line. Graduation robbed the Horsemen of their size, as they average 208 pounds per linemen this season compared to 228 in 2018. Fernandez felt this year’s line bought into the offensive philosophy better. The first three games, though, showed a line that can’t get a push off the line of scrimmage to open holes for the running backs, and its pass protection has been spotty.
Fernandez attributed that to a rash of injuries. He said the Horsemen have yet to take the field with the starting lineup he anticipated in August.
“We have a lot of inexperience there, and we’re trying to add some stuff,” Fernandez said. “They’re having a hard time picking it up. A lot of that we saw Saturday [in a 54-22 loss to Bloomfield]. They’re picking up the wrong people.”
That has prevented quarterback Lucas Coriz from using his arm, as he has spent more time trying to scramble away from pressure than looking for open receivers. He has been sacked
20 times this season, although last week’s game against Bloomfield (13 sacks) skewed that total.
Still, he is facing constant pressure, which is throwing off the offense’s timing. Coriz has completed only 36 of his 88 passes this season — 40.9 percent — and he has just 516 yards through the air with four touchdowns and seven interceptions.
“We just need to give it
100 percent, and we’re not doing that right now,” Romero said. “It’s kinda on and off. Every position is making a good play, but they’re not doing it 100 percent of the time.”
A more gnawing issue has been the slow starts the Horsemen had in two of their three games. In the season opener at Taos, the Tigers scored on their first three possessions and were never really threatened in a 33-19 win. A week later, the Horsemen missed an early opportunities to take the lead on Portales before the Rams scored the final
42 points in a 49-6 win.
There was a glimmer of hope against Bloomfield, as St. Michael’s scored on its first two drives and executed its game plan well in building a 13-0 lead. But the Bobcats’ speed and size wore down the Horsemen as they scored 40 unanswered points to end the first half, on their way to a 54-22 win.
Capital (1-2) will mirror the same style of physicality that the previous three opponents had, but the game plan against the Jaguars looks much simpler. After facing three offenses that could run and throw the ball, the Horsemen will face a team that just wants to pound the ball on the ground. The Jaguars ran for 281 yards in a 42-26 loss to Lovington at home, with the 1-2 combo of Luke Padilla and Gio Muñoz combining for 240 of those yards and all four touchdowns.
However, Fernandez has been concerned with the slow starts and the low energy his team displayed in warmups.
“I don’t know if they get a little tired, and once they get a little tired or hot, they break down a little bit,” Fernandez said. “They got to be able to fight through that and play that next play as hard as they can.”
Those used to be opposing teams’ problems, not at
St. Michael’s.
If the Horsemen are to turn their season around, that confidence and swagger has to return.