No lead is safe at Fort Marcy Ballpark — not that this is a revelation.
The Santa Fe Fuego led 10-3 through four innings of a Pecos League baseball game against the Garden City Wind on Friday night. It didn’t hold up as the Wind scored 13 unanswered runs and won 16-10.
The Fuego used a seven-run second inning to fuel a hot start, aided by back-to-back home runs from Sherman Graves and Chris Bosco. It was two of five home runs Santa Fe hit on the night.
The Fuego had a 10-5 lead into the seventh when the Wind finally exploded for six runs. Joel Garza capped the rally with a two-run homer that gave Garden City the lead for good. The Wind padded the lead with five runs in the ninth.
Rick Phillips led Santa Fe with a 3-for-5 performance that included two RBIs. Bosco hit two homers and was 2-for-5 with two RBIs.
The two teams play Game 3 of a four-game set at 6 p.m. Saturday.