Hersch Wilson said there are four universal languages: food, music, math and soccer.
For the past 15 years, Wilson cultivated the language of soccer at Santa Fe Prep as its head boys soccer coach and brought home a pair of Class 1A-3A state titles for those efforts. Over the weekend, Wilson informed current and past Prep players he has retired after leading the Blue Griffins to a 12-3-1 record and an appearance in the 1A-3A semifinals.
He held a “retirement party” Saturday, which included current and former Blue Griffins, to make his announcement official at Sun Mountain Field.
Prep compiled a 174-127-9 record under Wilson, reaching the finals three times while winning the state title in 2014 and 2016. Rick Canby, who has been an assistant under Wilson for the past four years, will take over the program.
Wilson said he and his wife anticipate spending more time with family in Minnesota — their grandchildren, in particular. So, he made the decision to leave to help the program move forward.
“We wanted the freedom to travel there as much as we can,” Wilson said. “I didn’t think it was fair for me to wait until September and tell [Prep athletic director Todd Kurth] we’ll be moving to Minnesota.”
When Wilson took over the job in 2006, he was the man replacing Kurth after he resigned much like Wilson did — right after the 2005 state soccer tournament. During Kurth’s 11-year tenure, the Blue Griffins reached the semifinals seven times.
“I inherited a really healthy program,” Wilson said. “And I have to give credit to [former head of school and assistant coach] Jim Leonard for creating a culture of loving sports — and soccer was a big subset of that.”
Under Wilson, Prep reached the semifinals five times and played for the state title three times.
The program’s success over the past 26 years gives Canby a high bar to clear, but Wilson believes he can.
“My dad always taught me to hire people and work with people who are better than you,” Wilson said. “Rick is better than me. He is a great technical coach and he really understands sports at that age. We were always on the same page philosophically that we’re there to help the process of kids becoming great adults.”
