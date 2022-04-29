Saturday represents the last day of the prep regular season in some spring sports, but wildfires in Northern New Mexico are affecting them at the worst time.
Air quality concerns resulting from the Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak Fire as well as the Cerro Pelado Fire led to changes in the Santa Fe Indian School-West Las Vegas baseball and softball games Saturday, the District 2-3A meet that was to be held at West Las Vegas and the District 5-5A individual girls tennis tournament at Santa Fe High.
West Las Vegas athletic director Richard Tripp said the school moved its home baseball game to SFIS due to the poor air quality stemming from the Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak Fire and postponed the softball game to May 7.
The two fires, which merged last week, have burned 75,280 acres as of Friday, and the Hermits Peak Fire turned southeast due to 30-35 mph winds, leaving an ominous cloud hanging over Las Vegas, N.M.
The district track meet will move to Santa Fe High at 10 a.m. Saturday — pending the air quality in Santa Fe stemming from the smoke moving eastward from the Cerro Pelado Fire, which has chewed up 7,245 acres in the Jemez Mountains.
The meet was scheduled for Santa Fe Indian School, but when repairs to its track could not be completed on time, the meet moved to West Las Vegas.
Santa Fe Public Schools athletic director Marc Ducharme said the district tennis tournament for the girls at Santa Fe High was halted Friday just as quarterfinal play was to begin and he hopes it will start up at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The boys portion of the tournament at Capital did complete quarterfinal action Friday. Remaining matches will be at Santa Fe High.
"The wind just shifted, and it it shifted to where it was pressing the smoke down on us," Ducharme said.
Capital's baseball team also has a season-ending doubleheader at home against Albuquerque Manzano that could be impacted by the smoke.
Time is of the essence as the baseball, tennis and small-school track and field seasons are set to conclude Saturday. Baseball will hold its seeding and selection meeting conducted by the New Mexico Activities Association on Sunday, while brackets for tennis and qualifiers for Class 1A-3A track and field will be set by Monday.
NMAA Associate Director Dusty Young said the organization has been in contact with a couple of schools regarding air-quality concerns, but said those schools are handling it themselves. However, if any events are threatened Saturday, the NMAA would then intervene to determine a course of action.
"We will handle it case by case and we will address it, if needed, [Saturday]," Young said. "We wouldn't hypothesize what we would try to do until we're actually in that situation."
Tripp said it is paramount for the baseball season to be completed, especially since both schools will likely make into the 3A bracket. However, he still held some trepidation about the game.
"The baseball game has to be played, because it's seeding on Sunday," Tripp said. "[SFIS AD Eric Brock] goes, 'We're gonna be OK. I know we'll be OK.' ”