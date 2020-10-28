It’s game week for the University of New Mexico’s football team.
In and of itself, that’s a big deal. The Lobos finally open their abbreviated 2020 season Saturday at San Jose State, the first of seven games in what promises to be a season unlike any other in college football.
For two Lobos, the game itself is secondary to what they’ve already done in the days leading into the game. Senior wide receiver Jordan Kress just polished off a pair of serious health ailments while senior offensive lineman Teton Saltes got a little face time with one of the greatest college players of all time.
Saltes did an Instagram interview with former Heisman Trophy winner and two-time national champion quarterback Tim Tebow on Tuesday as part of a promotional event about players who demonstrate leadership skills on and off the field. Saltes sat in the skyboxes of the Tow Diehm Facility inside University Stadium, the snow-covered field in front of him as he covered an array of topics.
Saltes became a commanding voice for the team following the 2019 suicide of teammate Nahje Flowers, speaking out on behalf of the team while discussing the need for greater awareness of mental health issues with student-athletes.
“Literally right after it ended, I had eight phone calls from my mom, my dad, my grandparents, and everybody was hitting me up,” Saltes said. “I had to put my phone on ‘do not disturb.’ But it was pretty cool.”
As for Kress, the team’s leading receiver in catches, yards and touchdowns last season, he admits he’s glad to finally put an emotional and challenging three months behind him. In July, Kress took to Twitter to announce he had tested positive for COVID-19, marking a bold step in trusting the public by sharing information that’s extremely private.
“Social media’s a powerful tool,” said UNM head coach Danny Gonzales. “Both positive and negative.”
Gonzales said he often cautions his players to be wary of social media because, as his former boss at Arizona State, Herm Edwards, advised him: “Don’t press send, because if you do, you don’t own it anymore. Doesn’t matter what it is; good, bad, ugly, indifferent, doesn’t matter.”
Kress said he was asymptomatic and spent most of his time conditioning alone in the parking lot of University Stadium. He would often run cones and wind sprints, well clear of teammates and coaches.
One thing he did have was a steady cough he just couldn’t shake. It led to significant chest pain, prompting another visit the doctor to see if it was a lingering side effect of the coronavirus. He was told it wasn’t a second bout with COVID-19, but it turned out to be significantly more serious.
He underwent an electrocardiogram on his heart that revealed he had myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. That, in turn, led to scar tissue that was detected during multiple tests. He was told that if a person works out when they’re sick — which Kress did on the daily while he was battling coronavirus — it can compound the condition and lead to tightness in the chest, shortness of breath and potentially more serious issues.
As the Lobos prepared to enter preseason camp, a huge question mark hung over Kress’ status. He recovered just fine from COVID-19, but his heart issue was a genuine concern.
Opting out of the 2020 season, he said, was never an option. He said he used his downtime to exercise his mind, educating himself on his condition and the things he needed to do to get back on the field.
“Just tried to stay ahead of it and stay positive,” he said.
With the 2020 season delayed until this week, Kress wasn’t cleared by UNM’s medical staff until Monday. He’ll make the trip to San Jose State this weekend and is expected to play, if not start, in the opener against the Spartans.
The biggest lesson he learned? Never underestimate the power you have within yourself.
“Your mind is a huge muscle in this world and it’ll take you as far as you want to go,” he said. “Your body reacts to everything your brain thinks.”
NOTES
Saturday’s game will be broadcast on FS1. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. ... Four Lobos hail from the Bay Area, but only one, offensive lineman Brad Murphy, is from San Jose. The 6-foot-3, 275-pound junior is one of just eight able-bodied offensive linemen available for Saturday’s game.
