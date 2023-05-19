These are the bests days of Santa Fe High basketball.

Sure, the 1977-78 Demons team that won the Class 4A title was the last to bring home a blue trophy, but the past seven years under former head coach Zack Cole, who accepted the head coaching job at Rio Rancho Cleveland on Friday, have been the longest sustained run of success the program has ever had.

The Demons made the state tournament every year under Cole, won a share of the District 5-5A title four times and made it to the 5A championship game in 2019. With their leading scorer returning in Lukas Turner and a group of sophomores that gained invaluable experience during an 18-12 journey in the 2022-23 season, Santa Fe High is poised to contend for the district title and continue to make the state tournament.

