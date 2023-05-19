These are the bests days of Santa Fe High basketball.
Sure, the 1977-78 Demons team that won the Class 4A title was the last to bring home a blue trophy, but the past seven years under former head coach Zack Cole, who accepted the head coaching job at Rio Rancho Cleveland on Friday, have been the longest sustained run of success the program has ever had.
The Demons made the state tournament every year under Cole, won a share of the District 5-5A title four times and made it to the 5A championship game in 2019. With their leading scorer returning in Lukas Turner and a group of sophomores that gained invaluable experience during an 18-12 journey in the 2022-23 season, Santa Fe High is poised to contend for the district title and continue to make the state tournament.
Superintendent Larry Chavez said he anticipates a “highly qualified” list of applicants to vie for the job once it officially opens Monday.
“[The Demons] are always in contention,” Chavez said. “We’re talking about one of the better teams in the state. Other teams want to play them year in and year out.”
With that said, who could potentially stand out as Santa Fe High material? Here is a list of intriguing possibilities — maybe even pipe dreams:
Ron Geyer, former St. Michael’s, Alamogordo head coach
Consider this a no-brainer. Geyer spent 12 years at St. Michael’s, leading the Horsemen to three state titles and consistently producing a state-contending team for most of his tenure.
Considered by many of his peers as one of the best coaches in the state, Geyer has spent the past six years watching from the stands. He is a near-constant presence at St. Michael’s games, so it’s not like he’s been just skiing the slopes and playing pickleball in his retirement years.
He is familiar with the big-school environment, having coached Alamogordo to three championships in the 1990s and a short stint with the Los Lunas girls program in the early 2000s.
The debate is whether he wants to return to the limelight with a high-profile program.
Justin Woody, Abq. Highland
Woody was a finalist for the Cleveland job and has become a hot commodity after turning the Hornets into perennial 4A contenders. Highland has played for the state title in two of the past four years, winning it all in 2022. It was the No. 2 seed in the 2023 bracket before getting upset by Taos in the quarterfinals.
He has shown he can coach a team with size and quicker, guard-oriented groups and is a program builder, having turned Highland from a program that won just three games in 2017-18 to one that can reach the 4A title game in just two years.
Is he willing to make the move — or commute — to Santa Fe? That could be a sticking point.
Travis Julian, Los Lunas
This is more of a long shot because Julian has a great situation at Los Lunas, which has perhaps the best player in the state in Jalin Holland and is coming off an appearance in the 5A semifinals. But Julian has shown interest in other jobs, and what better one than a district foe with which he is quite familiar?
Never say never, but this is highly unlikely.
Greg Sandoval, Santa Fe High
Sandoval has been Cole’s right-hand man while with the Demons and has a wealth of coaching experience — albeit as an assistant. He has made the rounds at St. Michael’s and Capital as well as had two stints at Santa Fe High. He has learned under the likes of Geyer, former Demons head coach David Rodriguez, Capital head coach Ben Gomez and Cole.
The only thing he lacks is head coaching experience.
Would he be willing to take that next step and move over 12 inches to the first seat on the bench? Of course, he could follow Cole to Cleveland and see what the duo can do there.
Arthur Gonzales, Pecos
Gonzales is an intriguing choice and someone who checks a lot of boxes. He has helped Pecos remain a 2A contender and worked his way up the coaching chain of command, having coached club teams, and middle school programs and joining the high school coaching staff for a couple of years before taking over in 2020.
He understands the ins and outs of building a solid program, and that acumen cannot be understated. With the pressing, aggressive style the Panthers play, it sure would be fun to watch that at the 5A level.
Suffice it to say, it’s more likely he would stay at Pecos, given the talent coming up over the next few years.
Joe Vigil, Santa Fe Prep
Vigil, a 1981 Pecos graduate, showed he can build programs to respectability at East Mountain and Santa Fe Prep — two schools where it can be challenging to mix athletics with academics. Vigil has shown he can develop players and the Blue Griffins have emerged as a yearly dark horse candidate in 3A.
One thing Vigil has dealt with at Prep is that three-week Christmas break when he loses a portion of his team, and that can slow down its development. What if he was at a place where he didn’t have to worry about that? It would be nice to see what Vigil could do.
Bryan Mirabal, Capital
The knock on Mirabal will be his lack of varsity head coaching experience, but he has spent the past nine years under Jaguars head coach Ben Gomez. If you go to games, Gomez has the trust in Mirabal and fellow assistant Ben Gomez Jr. (the coach’s son) to teach and coach up the varsity squad during games.
He might be angling for the Capital job once Gomez retires, which could be in the next couple of years, but he’s an assistant who deserves a shot.