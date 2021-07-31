Four basketball players from Dulce approached Zack Cole, wanting to know about Fedonta “JB” White.
They got more than they bargained for when they approached the Santa Fe High head boys basketball coach.
The quartet corralled Cole during the Back to School Slam club basketball tournament partly held in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium a week ago, wanting to know how good the 6-foot-8 Santa Fe High star who was shot and killed on Aug. 1, 2020, was on the court.
Cole and Santa Fe High assistant coach Greg Sandoval began to rattle off all of White’s accomplishments when Cole stopped and asked them if they wanted to see his stall in the boys locker room. Of course they did.
“They were just like, ‘Wow,’ ” Cole said. “All of his shoes, you see recruitment letters from Purdue in there still. They were in there, and I told coach Sandy how that is one of the cool things about JB — that kids gravitated towards him.”
It has been a year since White, who was set to play for the University of New Mexico in the fall of 2020, died tragically after a shooting at a house party in Chupadero, but the influence he had over players in Santa Fe, Northern New Mexico and the state has not waned. He galvanized many players over the past year to play with passion. For many teenagers, White’s death underscored the frailty of life and to not waste a minute of their time.
“It makes you realize that your life is precious, and live as much as you can,” said Aidan Moreno, a 2020 Rio Rancho Cleveland graduate who lived in Santa Fe and played against White many times in middle school. “It’s crazy to think how your life can be taken away so quickly.”
White’s death shook many in the basketball community, but few were impacted as much as the people who played with him and against him during his short 18-year life. Cruz Martinez, a 2021 graduate of Santa Fe High, said players from Cleveland, Rio Rancho and Albuquerque and White’s own Demons teammates were shaken.
As time went on, Martinez said it gave him a perspective on life that he wouldn’t have gotten if White was still alive. He mentioned his struggles as a sophomore and a junior when expectations grew for Martinez to take on more of a leadership role. White’s death made him realize how much he loved to play the game, which eased the pressure he might have felt heading into his senior year.
“My senior year, I just realized it’s a game,” Martinez said. “It’s something I love, but if I mess up, just get back on defense and try not to be so hard on myself and enjoy it more.”
For the Demons, dealing with the tragedy was complicated by the coronavirus pandemic. They didn’t get a chance to grieve together until the day of White’s funeral, but the pandemic kept them mostly separated after that.
It wasn’t until workouts began in October that the program got together, but Martinez said it proved to be cathartic.
“We really needed that,” Martinez said. “It brought back some normality. Us being together, it made us feel a lot closer to home and stronger together. To be able to cope with the loss together was a lotmore comfortable than being alone.”
Moreno, a 6-foot-4 guard, said it gave him some motivation as he went to the University of the Southwest in Hobbs. He said many players who knew White felt like they were playing for him as well as themselves because White didn’t get that chance to show what he could do at UNM. But there was more to White’s death than how it affected them on the basketball court. Moreno said he took more chances in stepping out of his comfort zone, and he ended up doing some acting as a stand-in for the streaming series Stranger Things last week.
“It made me mature a lot quicker and made me a better person,” Moreno said. “I realized I got to take this seriously.”
However, many players used the court as a way to honor White. Moreno and Martinez said there were many pickup games in Albuquerque and Santa Fe conducted in his honor. Martinez said those games brought everybody closer because they knew White would be doing the same thing — playing for the love of the game.
“We just wanted to be with each other, and playing the games, it made us all realize life is short and nothing is guaranteed,” Martinez said.
Moreno added that the Cleveland squad that won the state title in May was motivated to win for White, since many of them played with and against him growing up. Storm head coach Sean Jimenez pointed out White’s influence on his players in a postgame interview.
“Had a tweet earlier [that day] saying JB White is looking down on us, because he played with a lot of our players,” Jimenez said. “You know what, he was looking down on the Cleveland Storm.”
Moreno said he could tell early on in the season the Storm would play well, and he attributed some of that to White.
“I knew the second the season started, from the first game against Hope Christian, that we were going to win state,” Moreno said. “We were playing so well and to win this in his honor, that felt amazing to watch these guys I played with for the past four years win a state championship.”
While White had an immediate impact on the current crop of high school players, there is hope that his legacy will live on. Cole said Dulce players, while awed by the White’s locker room, weren’t shy about stacking up their skills against him.
“After I told them he was the best, one of the little kids said, ‘Is he better than me?’ ” Cole said with a hearty laugh. “That was cute.”
