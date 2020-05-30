With the clock ticking down toward the assumed launch of the 2020-21 high school sports season, there’s a simple truth behind everything that will transpire over the coming months and, perhaps, years: There’s not a crystal ball strong enough to map out what lies ahead.
Without a vaccine to combat the coronavirus, New Mexico could well be witnessing the temporary demise of time-honored sports customs like high-fives, tailgates, cheerleader pyramids and tackling drills. Passing a ball now requires precision and an abundance of antiseptic wet wipes.
Last week, the social media account Volleyball World posted a video showing two players volleying to one another over the net with a coach running back and forth between shots with a spray bottle of hand sanitizer. It’s funny … but not all that far from the reality that we now face.
Coaches have been instructed to clean all equipment after each use. In baseball, it means wiping down each ball after a player takes cuts in batting practice. In basketball and volleyball, it requires the same thing if the ball makes contact with another person. And swimming; forget about it because public pools remain closed for the foreseeable future.
Sports may be back, but not in the way we recognize it.
In truth, there is no promise that June's slow restart to the prep sports landscape will blossom into full competition come the fall. Schools are still unable to ensure they will reopen on time, and without schools, there are no prep sports.
It is, as those calling the shots at the New Mexico Activities Association have said repeatedly, a prolonged wait-and-see approach that requires baby steps and huge amounts of patience.
The planned Phase 1 reopening, which the NMAA laid out during a Thursday morning board of directors meeting, calls for strict health safety protocols once summer workouts are cleared to resume June 15. It’s not much, admitted NMAA Executive Director Sally Marquez, but it’s a start.
The main takeaway on the association’s blueprint is, to use sports parlance, stick to the game plan. She said schools can open later than mid-June and each can use tougher protocols, but each must adhere to the basic premises of Phase 1. Don't start earlier and don't, as NMAA board President T.J. Parks said during Thursday's meeting, "push the envelope," on restarting sports.
“They are guidelines, but they cannot loosen those guidelines,” Marquez said, saying the consequences of violating the NMAA’s directives will be dealt with on a case by case basis.
For the time being, water bottles will be rivaled in number by hand sanitizer and team trainers will be as quick with a thermometer as they will be athletic tape. Precaution, Marquez said, is the first step to regaining some semblance of normalcy.
Weight rooms are off limits until Phase 2, but teams will be allowed to move weight equipment outside for what is deemed a safer environment. Coaches must pass a COVID-19 test before working with kids and groups are limited to five athletes and one coach.
No passing. No sharing of equipment. No fans because there are no games. No interaction inside what we would all call a normal team dynamic.
But it's a start that, barring a spike in positive cases, will lead to another step and another step. If all goes well, Marquez is optimistic that sports will return in some form or fashion. Whether that means August, October or even January is impossible to tell.
“We all need to be safe because what we do now is going to dictate, are we going to go to Phase 2, are we going to go to Phase 3, are we going to have fall sports?” she said. “Everything dictates from one thing to the other, and the governor has said if you do this now, kinda like this is the reward.”
Coaches have already begun planning their workouts, although the health restrictions essentially limit them to conditioning drills and not much else. Some sports like cross-country, golf and tennis are deemed low-risk activities while sports like football, cheerleading and wrestling are classified as high risk and come with the strictest of mandates.
All of them, from softball and track to the contact sports of soccer and others, are hands-free zones for the time being.
“Coaches, I just beg you — stay within the guidelines,” Marquez said. “I know you’re frustrated.”
Last week, Santa Fe High football coach Andrew Martinez said he planned to hold practices with a passing machine (think JUGS gun) tossing balls to receivers while quarterbacks will throw to stationary trash cans. In basketball, each player gets one ball and can’t pass to others or chase down loose balls that belong to teammates.
As for the fans, that’s where the real guessing begins.
Entities like the NFL and European soccer leagues are charging full steam ahead with the assumption that stadiums will be open by the fall, but the question becomes the overall mindset of John Q. Public buying tickets for the family and sitting shoulder to shoulder on a Friday night. The first sound of a cough or sneeze might create a disturbance that could escalate quickly.
The NMAA has run through every scenario imaginable. Will crowds be limited to a certain size and what measures will take place to ensure proper social distancing? If there are crowd limits, who gets in and where do they sit? Will concession stands and additional restroom facilities be available? Who is taking the bigger risk, the schools or the fans?
Marquez said until word comes down from the governor and state government, everything should be treated with a giant shoulder shrug and a collective, “Beats me.”
“Whatever comes from the Governor’s Office, we will work with the governor to make sure we can have sports,” Marquez said.
Whatever the immediate future of prep sports looks like, it's safe to assume that the 2020-21 athletic calendar will be unlike any we've seen before. Schedules might be trimmed or pushed back weeks or even months. Travel into so-called hot spots could be limited, and the traditional surge of championship events — November for fall sports, March for hoops, May for all spring sports — could easily slip into an unfamiliar month, if they're even held.
So what comes next?
Wait and see.
