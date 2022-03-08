It’s getting serious now.
With last weekend’s first round out of the way, the boys basketball state tournament has been trimmed from 80 teams to 40 as it shifts into the quarterfinals Wednesday night in five classifications.
Of those, seven games involve teams from this area and, just like the girls, the only teams still alive are in Class 2A, 3A and 4A. The state’s biggest and smallest classifications are without any local representation.
Here’s a quick look at what to look for in the respective elite eights:
Class 4A
No. Belen (17-11) at No. Taos (22-6), 6 p.m.
The senior leadership of this team is something special, but it’s the play of 6-foot-7 junior center Daemon Ely that puts the team into a separate category.
The Tigers held off Española in a brutal fight for the District 2-4A title, a battle that only made the two stronger as the season wore on. The Sundevils did, however, provide the blueprint for beating Taos. It seems the team’s kryptonite is the pace of play; the slower it is, the worse it is.
The Tigers’ magic number is 60. When they score at least that many they’re 19-1 — 19-0 if you count games where they reach that limit in regulation. The one loss in that department came in overtime to Goddard.
The Tigers were held to 24 points in the first half of their opening-round win against Hope Christian, but scored 39 in the second half to pull away. If Belen grinds things to a halt, the Eagles could pull the upset.
The New Mexican's prediction: Taos 63, Belen 50
Class 4A
No. 11 Del Norte (13-14) at No. 3 Española Valley (21-7), 6 p.m.
The Sundevils could not have asked for a more ideal opponent with the season on the line.
It was one year ago they were eliminated by the very same Knights in the semifinals of what was then a truncated eight-team playoff field for 4A, losing in overtime to a team that went on to win the state title.
Now just one win away from returning to The Pit, the prospect of thousands of red- and yellow-clad fans coming with them is downright terrifying to anyone standing before them. This is, after all, a team whose seven losses include six decided by an average of just five points. The Sundevils are no pushover and they’re in every game they play.
Think of it this way: If all-everything senior forward Ollie Fell continues to nearly average a double-double, the Sundevils are going to be tough to beat.
Prediction: Española Valley 69, Del Norte 52
Class 3A
No. 5 Navajo Prep (18-8) at No. 4 St. Michael’s (14-14), 6 p.m.
The Eagles’ go-to guy is senior shooting guard Dontrelle Denesto, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder. If history is any indication, expect to see him shadowed all night by Horseman senior Devin Flores.
A go-to guy in his own right, Flores tends to draw the other team’s top scoring threat because of his length and speed. Flores just as easily defends in the paint as he can on the arc, and it’s situations like this that generally draws out the best in him.
The Horsemen will need another big night from guard Adam Montoya. The junior had a double-double in the team’s first-round win over Tohatchi. Of course, it can always rely on Mr. Reliable (Diego Armendariz) to get his usual array of low-post buckets.
Fact is, St. Michael’s expected to be here even when the team’s nightmare 0-10 start was alive and well. It’s a program with an extensive history of success — not to mention its habit of playing as tough of a nondistrict schedule as possible. Even the best St. Mike’s teams in years past have piled up the losses, so this isn’t that much different.
Prediction: St. Michael’s 66, Navajo Prep 59
Class 3A
No. 7 Bosque (18-8) at No. 2 Robertson (20-6), 6 p.m.
If you haven’t seen Cardinals guard Matthew Gonzales, buy a ticket and go see him while you still can. The Robertson senior has the stats to make a big name for himself. He averages 26 points and 4-plus assists a game for the reigning District 2-3A champs.
More than that, he plays the game with the kind of heart and passion a coach loves. He’s so much more valuable than points and assists, something we’ve seen time and again when he leaves the floor and the Cardinals are left to fend for themselves.
The formula for this team is as simple as keeping its best player on the floor. If Gonzales avoids foul trouble or injury, Robertson is a legitimate title contender with an absolute beast driving the train.
Prediction: Robertson 71, Bosque 48
Class 3A
No. 11 Santa Fe Indian School (10-15) at No. 3 Sandia Prep (15-11), 6 p.m.
On paper, this game isn’t supposed to be happening. The Braves, they’re supposed to be done by now after getting pinballed around in a rugged District 2-3A slate that left them 1-9 at season’s end.
Funny how things work out. SFIS has won two of its last three, including last week’s upset of No. 6 Raton on the road. The challenge here gets considerably bigger as Prep is coming off back-to-back appearances in the 3A state title game. The Sundevils also have the 1-2 punch of senior Mac Manzanares and junior Alexander Jeffries.
Manzanares is one of the most versatile big men in 3A. A 6-foot-5, he often sets up around the elbow and works his way in with entry passes near the free throw line. What he doesn’t finish, the 6-4 Jeffries often does.
Prediction: Sandia Prep 64, SFIS 48
Class 2A
No. 7 Hagerman (22-3) at No. 2 Pecos (22-6), 6 p.m.
The Bobcats started the season 11-0 and had all the makings of a championship contender. The MaxPreps power rankings didn’t necessarily agree, thanks to a schedule that was among the weakest of the top teams in 2A.
On the flip side is Pecos, a team that gets a few dings along the way while playing perhaps the most challenging team of anyone in this class. The Panthers are used to testing themselves against the state’s best, a method they’ve used to become the most successful team at this level the last decade.
Never underestimate the power of past success and taking a few black eyes to get where you’re going. That’s the Pecos way.
Prediction: Pecos 73, Hagerman 52
Class 2A
No. 5 Menaul (20-4) at No. 4 Escalante (22-5), 6 p.m.
In the land of little schools, Menaul is literally a group of giants. There’s none bigger than 6-foot-11 senior Maximus Mkpa, a player with the size and skill set to dominate games. His 15.1 scoring average is a big reason the Panthers have won 16 of their last 17 games.
The Lobos have their own big man, of sorts, in guard Santiago Rivas and his 24-points per game. Escalante can score in bunches and the key to taking down a team that would prefer a slower half-court game is pushing the tempo beyond the breaking point.
Prediction: Menaul 65, Escalante 61
