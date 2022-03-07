After a 48-hour hiatus, the State Basketball Tournament resumes Tuesday night with 20 girls quarterfinal games in five classifications across the state.
Among them, a tour stop in Santa Fe for the last-remaining city team in any bracket. Santa Fe Indian School, the No. 3 seed in the Class 3A draw, survived last weekend’s opening round, while city rivals Santa Fe High and St. Michael’s were sent packing with losses on the road.
Here’s a glance at Tuesday’s games involving the remaining area teams:
CLASS 3A
(6) Socorro (18-6) at (3) Santa Fe Indian School (19-6), 7 p.m.
The Pueblo Pavilion has been a place of horrors for most visitors this season, as the third-seeded Lady Braves won seven of eight games on their own hardwood. The lone exception was a late-season loss to Robertson, the top overall seed and the overwhelming favorite in this bracket.
SFIS predicates itself on rock-solid defense, allowing just 35 points a game. Sandia Prep managed only 24 in an opening-round loss, the third time a visiting team has failed to crack 30 at the Pavilion.
When it comes to scoring, eyes are usually on all-district guard Jordan Torres. A senior who averaged a team-leading 12 points, she’s a dual-threat scorer who can hit the long-range bomb just as easily as she can a shot by taking a defender off the dribble. When she’s on, it usually opens things up for Cameron Conners, a senior power forward who looks like an all-state candidate when she’s hot and a non-factor when she has an off night.
If both players get going, look out. Given that it’s playoff time, it’s safe to assume the Lady Braves will answer the bell and pack their bags for Albuquerque.
The New Mexican’s prediction: SFIS 54, Socorro 41
(8) Thoreau (18-10) at (1) Robertson (25-1), 6 p.m.
The machine-like monster that is Robertson girls hoops makes its final appearance in Las Vegas, N.M., this season against an 8-seed that absolutely dismantled Zuni in last weekend’s opening round.
Of Thoreau’s 10 losses, nine are to teams currently still alive in the 3A and 2A brackets. Just two of their 18 wins are against teams still going.
That said, this is hardly the time or the place to assume Robertson is a Goliath on the verge of stumbling. The Cardinals at the top seed or a reason; they’ve beaten several solid teams from 5A, 4A and 3A, blending their usual brand of attacking defense with physical play at both ends of the floor.
A lot can be said to describe Robertson. Finesse isn’t appropriate, since the Cardinals have crafted a well-earned reputation of pounding the ball into the paint with fast, aggressive play in the low post. The focal point all season has been senior forward Jayden Jenkins, but her scoring, rebound and shot blocking are so much more when considering how much talent she has around her.
The Cardinals have outstanding young guards in Alexis Pacheco and Azlyn Padilla.
The scouting report says to stop Jenkins. Good luck with that because this team is so much more.
Prediction: Robertson 67, Thoreau 43
CLASS 4A
(6) Taos (22-6) at (3) Bernalillo (26-1), 6 p.m.
The hottest team in the class visits the hottest player in the state.
Taos has won 16 straight games and is undefeated since the new year. A lot of it has to do with the play of sophomore Kionamua Ely, who had her way in the team’s first-round win at home against district rival Española Valley last week.
None of it compares to the play of Bernalillo senior Juliana Aragon. A 5-foot-5 guard, she leads the state in scoring with an eye-popping 30.3 average. As if to prove she’s not a ball-hog scoring machine, she also leads the state in assists at more than 8 per game.
The strategy is simple, and that’s somehow putting the clamps on the most dynamic player in the 4A field.
Prediction: Bernalillo 65, Taos 57
CLASS 2A
(10) Mesa Vista (19-8) at (2) Clayton (19-5), 5 p.m.
It’s hard not to have the feels for a team like Mesa Vista, a club that lost its head coach and top assistant to COVID-19 in December. The team overcame their tragic deaths by rolling to 18 wins in the regular season and then upsetting 7-seed Santa Rosa in last week’s opening round. The Lady Trojans are the only double-digit seed in 2A or 1A to advance.
The going gets considerably tougher with a trip to No. 2 Clayton, a team that has survived a pair of close calls at home in recent weeks. The Yellowjackets held on for a pair of four-point wins over Santa Rosa and Dulce to extend their winning streak to 11.
If freshman Tana Lopez and junior Amarissa Quintana get going, Cinderella has a chance.
Prediction: Clayton 57, Mesa Vista 55
(8) Menaul (18-5) at (1) Escalante (21-4), 6 p.m.
There’s not a person up north who’s not hoping for an Escalante-Peñasco matchup in the semifinals later this week. To get there, the top-seeded Lobos must get past a Menaul squad that fattened up on non-playoff teams in a weak District 2-2A that turned out to be a one-bid district.
Prediction: Escalante 74, Menaul 39
(5) Reboboth (19-8) at (4) Peñasco (19-9), 5:30 p.m.
Balanced scoring at the top has been a big reason why stopping the Lady Panthers has been easier said than done. The three-headed scoring machine of Analise MacAuley, Martina Tafoya and Maricela MacAuley (35.5 points between them) comes with an average of a combined 20 rebounds.
The Lynx have more depth but the edge in explosiveness belongs to Peñasco.
Prediction: Peñasco 58, Rehoboth 55
