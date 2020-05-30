The spring season was cut short by the COVID-19 epidemic, but even a couple of short weeks offered a small glimpse into what might have happened for spring athletes.
Of course, a strong start doesn't necessarily portend to a good season, but it doesn't hurt when it comes to prognosticating the next two months, does it? Here's what might have happened in an alternate universe:
Baseball
Much of the excitement for the season would have centered around Class 3A, and District 2-3A in particular. Expectations were that the trio of St. Michael's, West Las Vegas and defending champion Las Vegas Robertson would battle for district and state supremacy. The three teams made it to the semifinals last year, and there was a good chance the pattern would have repeated itself.
St. Michael's and Robertson had the most returning players, so the odds were in their favor of a championship game collisions course. We'll let Cardinals and Horsemen fans argue over who would be champs.
Softball
Capital had the look of a state tournament team after sweeping Los Alamos for the first time in more than a decade. The Lady Jaguars had the combination of hitting, pitching speed and power to be a tough out for any 5A team. Fortunately, many of those players will be back next year.
If you want to know who looked the part of a state champion, give Santa Fe Indian School head coach Oliver Torres a ring. He had a loaded senior roster and a freshman phenom to bolster the pitching staff. Add to that the fact that the Lady Braves came close to knocking out eventual 3A champion Cobre in the consolation bracket last spring, and the Lady Braves were primed for big things.
Track and field
St. Michael's boys got off to a strong start at the Bernalillo Invitational on March 7, finishing fifth in a field that was 4A and 5A heavy. While the Horsemen have leaned heavily on throwers and sprinters, this year's group had strong distance runners that likely would have piloted the program to a podium finish, if not a repeat as state champions.
Meanwhile, it was a last chance to see one of the best overall athletes in the state in Santa Fe Prep's Hayden Colfax, who could have won a host of individual medals again.
Santa Fe High's boys and girls teams looked promising, with a solid stable of sprinters and and field athletes. The downside is that seniors Riannah Varela and Amber Lucero missed out on a chance for podium finishes at the state meet.
In the small-school division, ATC's girls had the bulk of its team back that finished a disappointing seventh a year before, while the boys appeared to have enough sprinters to race their way back onto the podium after a third-place finish in May 2019.
Tennis
Normally discussion begins and ends with Los Alamos, St. Michael's and Las Vegas Robertson girls. However, the Lady Hilltoppers have struggled over the past couple of years. St. Michael's pulled off a surprising upset of the Lady Cardinals in the 1A/4A semifinals of the team tournament and had much of its roster back.
Of course, no tennis segment is complete without a Fulgenzi chasing a title. In this case, Lauren Fulgenzi would have been an odds-on favorite to repeat as the singles champion.
Golf
Los Alamos dominated the 4A stage by taking the boys and girls titles last year, and it looked like it would be a repeat this spring as the bulk of their respective teams returned.
Meanwhile, St. Michael's had Carissa Padilla aiming for three state titles as she moved on to Division I team Eastern Washington.
Of course, no season means we can dream of any scenario happening. And dreams are always good to cling onto given what we've endured for the past two-and-a-half months.
