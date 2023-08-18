Santa Fe High School logo

The lights came on Friday night, and the Santa Fe High Demons did what they usually do — they froze.

The Mustangs of Albuquerque West Mesa overcame a sloppy first half to produce 231 yards of offense in an explosive third quarter that sealed a 42-6 win in both teams’ season opener at Ivan Head Stadium. For the 23rd time in the last 25 season openers for Santa Fe High, it finds itself in a 0-1 hole.

Once again, the Demons are trying to figure out how to fix what went wrong and avoid falling into a deeper hole. In fact, their head coach, Andrew Martinez, held a “come to Jesus” meeting midway through the third quarter, as effort and energy were practically nonexistent in that quarter.

