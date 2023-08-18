The lights came on Friday night, and the Santa Fe High Demons did what they usually do — they froze.
The Mustangs of Albuquerque West Mesa overcame a sloppy first half to produce 231 yards of offense in an explosive third quarter that sealed a 42-6 win in both teams’ season opener at Ivan Head Stadium. For the 23rd time in the last 25 season openers for Santa Fe High, it finds itself in a 0-1 hole.
Once again, the Demons are trying to figure out how to fix what went wrong and avoid falling into a deeper hole. In fact, their head coach, Andrew Martinez, held a “come to Jesus” meeting midway through the third quarter, as effort and energy were practically nonexistent in that quarter.
“We gotta have a next-play mentality,” Santa Fe High junior offensive lineman Cruz Graham said. “We need to in order to succeed.”
West Mesa took advantage of an undisciplined Demons defense to produce 638 yards of total offense — 457 of which came on the ground. While Mustangs star quarterback, senior Elijah Brody, led the way with 181 passing yards and 169 rushing yards, head coach and father Landrick Brody said his success was a product of the offensive line.
“We locked in during that third quarter and really stuck to our rules and to our game plan,” coach Brody said. “We executed a whole lot better in that second half.”
The statistics bore that out, as Marcus Sharp had 129 rushing yards on just seven carries. That including a 79-yard touchdown run on the Mustangs’ first play from scrimmage that gave them a 6-0 lead just 2 minutes, 49 seconds into the game. Wide receiver Marcus Ochoa took advantage of openings in the perimeter to gain 112 yards on six fly sweeps, including a 24-yard jaunt into the end zone with 5:20 left in the third quarter to make the score 42-6, West Mesa.
Martinez said he was flummoxed by his defense’ poor tackling and lack of discipline.
The issues showed almost immediately after the second-half kickoff. The Mustangs dove 80 yards in just seven plays, with Brody capping it with a 9-yard touchdown run around the left end. His 2-point pass to Logan Jacobson made the score 28-6 with 9:55 left in the third quarter.
Martinez said he was happy with his team’s effort, if not its execution, until that point.
“That third quarter, [the Mustangs] just came out pissed off and said, ‘We’re just gonna out-physical them,’ ” Martinez said. “From the get-go, they did. ... And you could see our whole sideline get deflated.”
Offensively, the Demons moved the ball, but continued to short-circuit themselves with untimely mistakes — mostly from penalties. They committed 14 penalties for 135 yards, with six of them holding calls that took the steam out of a burgeoning engine.
But it was more than that. Senior quarterback Michael Abeyta threw 26 times in the first half but completed just seven for 70 yards. He missed on his first six throws, with most of them overthrows.
One particular miss came on the game’s opening drive when he overthrew a wide-open Bryce Melton — Class 5A’s 100-meter champion in the spring — by several yards. Overall, he was just seven for 30 for the game.
The pass plays seemed to neglect a running game that was functional. Santa Fe High had 101 yards on the ground in the first half, and its lone score was Alex Mora’s 15-yard touchdown in which he reversed field on the West Mesa defense and beat it to the pylon to cut a 20-0 deficit to 20-6 with 3:56 left in the first half.
Mora said the team needs to execute better and not be so sloppy, regardless of whether it’s the first game of the season or the 10th.
“Gotta do lots of film to see the mistakes we made,” Mora said. “Harder practices; see who’s in and who’s out. We need to find out who’s not going to fold or give up when you’re down one or two scores.”