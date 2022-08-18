ALBUQUERQUE — Experience matters, even for seniors.
For the 24 seniors who dot Santa Fe High’s football roster, the first
48 minutes of the season Thursday night underscored the importance of that quality. Many of them saw their first significant amount of playing time in a varsity game, and it showed.
The West Mesa Mustangs played with poise and at a furious pace. Led by junior quarterback Elijah Brody, West Mesa scored touchdowns on its first three drives and proceeded to pull away in the second half for a 56-12 win over the Demons at Nusenda Community Stadium in both teams’ season opener.
Santa Fe High was no match for the Mustangs’ fast-break spread offense, as a sluggish start was followed by a rash of penalties and a panic set in on the visiting sideline. Brody, a transfer from Rio Rancho Cleveland who followed his dad Landrick Brody to West Mesa when he took the head football coach position, played like a veteran.
He completed 10 of 13 passes for 224 yards and four touchdowns and added 80 yards on the ground and two scores. He had the backbreaking play of the evening when he broke free of two would-be Santa Fe High tacklers on a crucial third-and-13 play and sauntered into the end zone to cap a 32-yard run to give West Mesa a 35-12 lead with 2:22 left in the opening half.
Brody’s loping gait took the growing momentum the Demons scraped together and ground it to a halt.
“He is a student of the game,” said coach Brody. “His football IQ is at a very high level. The good thing about him being at West Mesa is that there are a lot of good pieces around him and he can get the ball out in a lot of ways.”
The Demons were in trouble from the opening kickoff, as the Mustangs needed just six plays to travel 58 yards for the opening touchdown — a 13-yard touchdown strike from Brody to Chris Johnson in the left corner of the end zone just 2 minutes, 53 seconds into the contest.
That set the tone for the rest of the night. West Mesa scored touchdowns on all but two of its 10 possessions — and the last one simply ran out the clock.
Of the 37 offensive plays the Mustangs ran, 18 of them accounted for at least 10 yards. Nine went for at least 20 yards. The Demons spent the entire night trying to stop West Mesa’s big-play ability, and it was a futile task.
“We came out flat, and we’re a green team,” Martinez said. “It showed. That was my fear — that we’re very inexperienced.”
One quality the 2022 edition of the Demons seemed to learn from the 2021 group was how not to play on the road. It flummoxed Martinez, who said the team’s walk-through practice Wednesday was perhaps the best he had seen in his six years. It flowed into Thursday, as the team seemed focused on the task at hand.
“Guys didn’t even talk during my pregame chat,” Martinez said.
But Santa Fe High fell behind 21-0 by the end of the first quarter, and the Mustangs held a total offense advantage of 134 yards to the Demons’ 18.
Still, Santa Fe High showed enough mettle to bounce back from a sluggish start. After forcing a West Mesa punt that pinned them at their own 9-yard line, the Demons traveled 91 yards in eight plays. It was capped by junior Michael Abeyta’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Damian Bustamante to cut the margin to 21-6 with 8:18 left in the second quarter.
If only the defense could have come up with another stop. The Mustangs needed two plays on the ensuing drive to cover 62 yards, with Brody finding Johnson for a 40-yard touchdown as the Demons’ secondary broke down and left the 5-foot-7 speedster open for the score. Senior defensive end Andrew Allen, who is one of a handful of returning players with significant varsity experience, said playing behind the 20 seniors last year prevented some players from getting more playing time. That inexperience showed at key moments.
“I think [Thursday] was a big eye-opening experience for everybody,” Allen said.
Santa Fe High did West Mesa one better on its next drive, as Abeyta connected with receiver Bryce Melton for a 69-yard touchdown pass on its first play to get within 28-12 with 6:39 left.
Then came the key moment of the night.
The Mustangs reached the Demons 32 and faced a third and 13 with less than 3 minutes before half. Martinez inserted a pair of smaller, quicker defensive tackles to try and keep Brody from breaking free, and the plan almost worked.
It was just that Brody broke away from a tackle at the 30, then another at the 20 before finding the right sideline unimpeded and outraced everyone to paydirt.
“Big plays have a big impact on everybody,” Allen said. “Especially when guys just needed to take it one play at a time.”
Santa Fe High struggled to run the ball, managing just 48 yards, and it put the onus on Abeyta. He completed 15 of 23 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns, but he threw for just 42 yards in the second half.
The Demons are in Santa Fe next week for their Aug. 26 home opener, but the opponent won’t be any easier. Roswell is a contender in Class 5A, holding a No. 4 ranking in the MaxPreps.com preseason poll.
Martinez said one thing was clear after one game.
“We need to answer the bell,” Martinez said. “If we start out on defense to start a game, we need to answer the bell. That is what an inexperienced team needs to grow from.”