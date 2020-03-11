Carlos Arellano scored 20 points and D.J. Byron 12 to lead the West Las Vegas boys basketball team to a come-from-behind 52-49 victory over crosstown rival Robertson in Wednesday night's Class 3A state quarterfinals in Rio Rancho's Santa Ana Star Center.
It was the fifth meeting of the season between the teams and it featured eight lead changes with three ties.
"I'm so glad we don't have to play them again this season," said West Las Vegas head coach David Bustos.
The Dons used an 8-0 run in the fourth quarter to take the lead with just under four minutes remaining. Arellano's hot hand — he made 8 of 10 shots and was perfect from the free throw line — led the way, as did a strong second half from Jon Balizan who scored all nine of his points after halftime.
Fifth-seeded West Las Vegas advances to Friday's semifinals in The Pit. The Dons will face No. 1 Sandia Prep with Bosque and defending champion Hot Springs in the other game.
Julius Vaughn had 16 points to lead Robertson. Mathew Gonzales added 15 with a game-high four assists.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.