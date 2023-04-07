The first domino of basketball’s offseason coaching turnstile occurred Thursday, and one position will change hands.

West Las Vegas opened the boys and girls basketball coaching positions, which leaves last season’s head coaches David Bustos (boys) and Miranda Martinez (girls) in limbo. West Las Vegas School District Superintendent Chris Gutierrez declined to comment about the openings, but said Bustos and Martinez are “more than welcome” to reapply.

Martinez said Friday evening she told Gutierrez she will not reapply for the position she has held since 2018. Bustos, who finished his fourth year in his third stint with the program, did not return a text message seeking comment.

