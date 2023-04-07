West Las Vegas girls basketball coach Miranda Martinez talks to her team in 2020. This year, the team made it to the Class 3A state basketball tournament, losing in the first round. On Friday, the district’s superintendent opened up her position and Martinez said she would not reapply.
West Las Vegas boys basketball coach David Bustos in 2020. The superintendent decided to open his position for next season.
The first domino of basketball’s offseason coaching turnstile occurred Thursday, and one position will change hands.
West Las Vegas opened the boys and girls basketball coaching positions, which leaves last season’s head coaches David Bustos (boys) and Miranda Martinez (girls) in limbo. West Las Vegas School District Superintendent Chris Gutierrez declined to comment about the openings, but said Bustos and Martinez are “more than welcome” to reapply.
Martinez said Friday evening she told Gutierrez she will not reapply for the position she has held since 2018. Bustos, who finished his fourth year in his third stint with the program, did not return a text message seeking comment.
“I was pretty disappointed, considering the success we’ve had in a short amount of time,” Martinez said.
Bustos and Martinez led their respective programs to the Class 3A State Tournament in March. Both teams succumbed in the opening rounds in dramatic fashion. The Dons lost to Crownpoint, 61-60, in the final seconds and finished the season 14-15. The Lady Dons fell to Thoreau, 43-41, in the final seconds to finish 13-15.
Martinez was 71-50 in her five seasons as head coach, leading the Lady Dons to a share of the District 2-3A championship in 2019-20, then an outright share of district top spot in the truncated 2021 season. That earned West Las Vegas the No. 2 seed in the Class 3A State Tournament during the coronavirus pandemic.
She also overcame a defection of six players prior to the 2021-22 season. They claimed she was verbally and mentally abusive. Martinez remained as head coach that season, leading the program to a 9-15 record.
Martinez said she felt like the district didn’t do enough to support her when the school conducted an investigation into the claims. She never missed a game, but she said the district never went public with its finding that she felt exonerated her. She added, she would like to continue coaching somewhere in the state.
“Nothing came about of the situation other than false accusations,” Martinez said. “The district let the athletes and the parents and families know they did their investigation, and nothing came of it, which is why I continued to be coach.
“I was hoping the district would comment on the matter and clear the air, but that never happened.”
Martinez is a 2011 graduate at the school and helped the Lady Dons to the Class 3A championship game in 2010, where it lost in overtime to Santa Fe Indian School.
Bustos guided the Dons to a 52-47 mark during his third tenure, leading the Dons to a share of the District 2-3A title in 2019-20.
He was also head coach from 2013-17 and guided the program to an 89-33 record and two straight state runner-up finishes in 2014-15 and 2015-16.
Prior to that, he spent eight seasons at the school from 1998-2006, compiling a 141-80 record and a pair of District 2-3A titles.
He also had a four-year run at crosstown rival Las Vegas Robertson from 2008-12 and two years at Pecos from 2006-08.