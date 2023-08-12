TAOS — Patrick Rodriguez chose to lead first before asking the West Las Vegas Dons to follow.

One of the first things Rodriguez, West Las Vegas’ new head coach, did in the spring was help operate the concession stand at some of the school’s baseball and softball games to raise money for the football program. He, his fellow assistants and the players’ parents took the lead, opting not to use the players to help out.

“People would be like, “Where are the kids?’ ” Rodriguez said. “I said, ‘The kids play and go to school. We’re coaches; we fundraise. We’ll add them when we get there.’

