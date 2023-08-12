West Las Vegas backup quarterback Marcus Sena drops back to pass during a scrimmage at Taos High School last week. Sena, a transfer from Las Vegas Robertson, stepped in after starter C.J. Perea injured his ankle and led the Dons well during the contest. “Most teams would implode over losing their starting quarterback,” Rodriguez said. “We didn’t. They didn’t drop their heads and didn’t question anything. They just put their heads down and kept running. And it was awesome.”
New West Las Vegas coach Patrick Rodriguez instructs his offense during a scrimmage last week at Taos High School. Rodriguez has doubled the Dons' roster since coming over from his job as an assistant at New Mexico Highlands University and hopes to help the program break through against 3A powers Las Vegas Robertson and St. Michael's. "The energy that would come out of this place would be scary," Rodriguez said. "That gives me the chills to think about. It changes communities, and that's all I'm trying to do."
Liam DeBonis/Taos News
Liam DeBonis/Taos News
West Las Vegas’ Deshaun Kensey runs after a catch during a scrimmage last week at Taos High School. He and his brother, Devaughn Kensey, are the Dons’ top two receiving options.
TAOS — Patrick Rodriguez chose to lead first before asking the West Las Vegas Dons to follow.
One of the first things Rodriguez, West Las Vegas’ new head coach, did in the spring was help operate the concession stand at some of the school’s baseball and softball games to raise money for the football program. He, his fellow assistants and the players’ parents took the lead, opting not to use the players to help out.
“People would be like, “Where are the kids?’ ” Rodriguez said. “I said, ‘The kids play and go to school. We’re coaches; we fundraise. We’ll add them when we get there.’
“Right now, that’s not our focus. We show them and we show the community we want to work hard. They’ll follow.”
Rodriguez’s lead-by-example approach appears to be paying off, just in terms of sheer numbers. Rodriguez said he has 54 players suiting up this season, and he brought 47 of them to Thursday’s scrimmage at Taos.
West Las Vegas started with 25 players for the 2022 season and had as few as 17 at certain points. Despite that, the Dons went 6-6 and reached the Class 3A quarterfinals for the fifth straight year.
But change was afloat in the offseason. Adrian Gonzales was let go after seven seasons, and Rodriguez left his job as an assistant coach with New Mexico Highlands University to take over at West Las Vegas.
The new direction has been good, so far. With much-needed depth, the Dons no longer have to fret about losing a key player. Quarterback C.J. Perea’s absence at the scrimmage underscored that point.
The junior rolled his right ankle during an intrasquad scrimmage — another new wrinkle that depth made a luxury — and sat out the Taos scrimmage. In his place was senior Marcus Sena. The transfer from crosstown Las Vegas Robertson cooly led the Dons down the field for most of the scrimmage.
Even more impressive was that Rodriguez remade the offense on the fly, going with more a pro-style set that fit Sena’s talents.
“It’s good to have a backup because you never know what’s going to happen [during the season],” Perea said. “If he knows the offense, then these guys will just mesh together.”
Rodriguez was impressed with how the team didn’t let Perea’s absence and the change in offense affect its play.
“Most teams would implode over losing their starting quarterback,” Rodriguez siad. “We didn’t. They didn’t drop their heads and didn’t question anything. They just put their heads down and kept running. And it was awesome.”
If the Dons can handle a little adversity this well in the preseason, Rodriguez feels it could portend to bigger things. The Dons are a junior-dominant group, but Rodriguez coached many of the players in middle school prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
He said he saw the talent the Dons had coming up and his job is to help them realize it.
“They’re great kids,” Rodriguez said. “They mean the world to me, and I hope I can do them justice, honestly. They’re really talented suckers, and if I can get it right, it’s gonna be a special [year], I think.”
While Perea is one of the top returning players in 3A — and maybe the best quarterback in the North — the Dons will do more than just rely on his talented right arm. Junior Patrick Rodriguez Jr., the coach’s son, and Ethan Tafoya will provide a strong 1-2 punch at running back, while brothers Deshaun and Devaughn Kensey provides talented, big targets at receiver.
Coach Rodriguez wants to use the depth at his disposal to avoid having multiple Dons playing on both sides of the ball. He said that might happen once the District 2-3A season begins, but the nondistrict part of the schedule will be important in giving players experience and seeing if his plan will work come October.
The younger Rodriguez said he can see a noticeable difference in one area so far during preseason practices.
“It’s more focused,” Rodriguez Jr. said. “The same atmosphere but the guys are just a little more focused. That’s the main thing I see right now.”
The biggest obstacle is no longer a lack of depth. If anything, it’s the mental roadblock that impeded the program while under Gonzales — beating Las Vegas Robertson and St. Michael’s. The last time the Dons beat either team was in 2008, and it’s been 20 years since they took down both vaunted 3A programs.
And 2003 was a special year for the Dons, as they won the district title, were ranked No. 1 in 3A and reached the state semifinals. If it happens again, the odds are strong West Las Vegas will check off those very same marks this year.
Rodriguez was a coach on the first two state championship teams Robertson had in 2005 and 2006, and he knows how transformative that was for the program. Robertson rose to the ranks of one of the best 3A programs in the state since then.
Rodriguez feels as if the Dons can get over that district hump, it could lead to a similar breakthrough for the Meadow City’s other program.
“The energy that would come out of this place would be scary,” Rodriguez said. “That gives me the chills to think about. It changes communities, and that’s all I’m trying to do.
“They’re not doing this for [a blue trophy]. They’re doing it for their moms and dads, their uncles and the aunts. There’s a pride that comes with it and it’s a beautiful thing.”
It’s why Rodriguez decided to lead first in the offseason. He hopes the end result is that he’s following his players instead.