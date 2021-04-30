Girls basketball
West Las Vegas 49, Raton 32
What happened: The Lady Dons got 25 points from Briana Marquez to clinch the District 2-3A title and earn an automatic bid to next week’s Class 3A state tournament. West Las Vegas (9-3 overall, 5-1 in district) broke open a 19-13 lead at halftime by outscoring the Tigers 22-11 in the third quarter, one in which Raton managed just three made field goals in eight minutes.
Key players: Marquez continued her all-state-level season with a dominant second half. She scored 13 points in the third quarter and six more in the fourth, allowing the Dons to coast home. Madison Marquez added nine points.
Up next: West Las Vegas will learn who, when and where they will play next when the state tournament pairings are announced Saturday night.
Capital 53, Manzano 32
What happened: The Jaguars continued to build toward a bright future under coach Darren Casados, winning on the road against the Monarchs to officially cinch third place in District 5-5A. Capital (5-6 overall and 5-4 in district) blew the game open early with a 14-2 run in the first quarter and leading 27-12 at halftime.
Key players: Rebecca Sorensen led the way for Captial with 15 points. Teammate Ethena Silva added 10 as the Jaguars outscored Manzano 17-11 in the closing minutes to get the win.
Up next: Capital will go for the .500 mark in Saturday’s season finale at Santa Fe High. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.
Boys basketball
Monte del Sol 52, Menaul 48
What happened: In a game played Thursday night, the Dragons clinched the District 2-2A championship and the league’s automatic bid to the Class 2A state tournament. At 7-2 overall and 4-1 in district play, they will head to the postseason after Estancia, which was in line to win the district, had to cancel its season over health concerns. It certainly wasn’t a gimmie as the game remained close throughout. The Dragons overcame a five-point deficit with two minutes remaining.
Key players: Keith Montoya had 18 points for Monte while Kevin Enriquez had 14 and Brayan Roybal 10. Luciano Valles added eight points for the Dragons, who ended the regular season with three straight wins. Einriquez and Valles helped tie the game late while Montoya iced it away at the free throw line.
Up next: Monte del Sol will find out who and when (and where) it will play next when the state tournament brackets are revealed Saturday night.
