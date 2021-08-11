The season-opening football game between West Las Vegas and Moriarty scheduled for Aug. 20 has been canceled due to a COVID-19-related incident within the Pintos program, said Moriarty athletic director Joe Anaya late Wednesday night.
Anaya said the school learned about the incident Tuesday and was forced to cancel a scrimmage against St. Michael’s on Thursday. He did not have any more details about the matter.
He said the team should resume play against Santa Fe High on Aug. 27.
West Las Vegas athletic director Richard Tripp said the school is seeking a replacement opponent for Aug. 20 or possibly for Sept. 17 or Sept. 18, but Dons head coach Adrian Gonzales said if an opponent cannot be found, the Aug. 20 game will be ruled a forfeit and a win for West Las Vegas.
According to New Mexico Activities Association guidelines for participation in the 2021-22 school year, each school manages its own positive case reporting for interscholastic events, as well as rapid responses for students who were at the event and later tested positive, regardless of which school hosts the event. Schools with positive cases will be contacted and provided instructions by the state Department of Health.
Confirmed coronavirus cases may result in an isolation period of 10 days or more, depending upon department instructions.
