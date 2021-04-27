Girls basketball
West Las Vegas 57, St. Michael’s 38
What happened: The second quarter made all the difference as the visiting Lady Dons rolled over the Lady Horsemen at Perez-Shelley Memorial Gym on Tuesday. The win clinches at least a share of the District 2-3A championship for West Las Vegas (7-3, 3-1). St. Michael’s (3-4, 2-2) was essentially eliminated from state tournament consideration with the loss. West outscored the Lady Horsemen 20-6 in the second quarter, getting seven points in the period from guard Briana Marquez.
Key players: Marquez finished with 18 points while teammate Jennifer Sanchez had 17. Rachael Morgan had 11 points to lead St. Michael’s. Stella Valencia had nine points, scoring all of them in the fourth quarter.
Up next: St. Michael’s closes its season at Robertson on Friday; West Las Vegas is at Raton on Friday.
Española Valley 57, Moriarty 46
What happened: Finally, a semi-close call for the Sundevils (10-1, 7-0). Still undefeated in District 2-4A, they needed all four quarters to hold off the Pintos after an average margin of victory of nearly 50 points in their previous six games. They also needed plenty of accuracy from the free-throw line, hitting 24 of 36 tries from the charity stripe. That included 18 makes in the second half, helping extend a 29-25 lead at the break.
Key players: Miranda Salazar had a team-high 13 points for Española. Jasmine Baca added 11 and Cameron Connors 10. The three combined for 18 points from the free-throw line. Anita DeAguero added nine points and Jordan Torres eight for the Sundevils.
Up next: Española Valley heads to Pojoaque Valley on Thursday night.
