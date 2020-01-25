Adorned on the walls of Santa Fe Indian School’s Pueblo Pavilion are reminders of the halcyon days of the school’s athletic program.
By the boys locker room that doubles as the visiting locker room for girls basketball opponents are several photos of the Lady Braves’ 56-50 overtime win over West Las Vegas in the 2010 Class 3A championship, commemorating one of three state titles SFIS has won since moving up to 3A in 2004. For Miranda Martinez, the photos are an unintended but subtle jab at her and the rest of the Lady Dons who played on Bob King Court in The Pit that evening.
Seeing those photos every time she walks into the Pavilion as the head coach of her alma mater still stings. It stung a lot less Saturday evening after she secured her first win over the Lady Braves as a player or coach in almost 10 years with a 55-41 win in a District 2-3A game just a week into the final phase of the regular season. It places the Lady Dons atop the district standings at 2-0, while the Lady Braves sit at the bottom at 0-2.
“When we come out here and get the W, it feels a little bit better,” said Martinez, a 2011 West Las Vegas graduate who is in her second year coaching the program. “Just because you don’t ever forget that. Whether you win or lose, you don’t forget state championships.”
In the decade since that moment, West Las Vegas has not reached the state semifinals, but this team might break that drought with a mixture of the program’s past and its present. Martinez encapsulates both. Its present is Briana Marquez, who also has ties to that 2010 team as her dad, Dennis Marquez, was — and is — an assistant coach for the Lady Dons.
Marquez is also the Lady Dons’ best player, and she showed how valuable she was despite not playing her best. While she ended up with a team-high 21 points, 13 of them came in the second half and it took a 7-for-8 performance at the free-throw line to pad her totals. The junior was clearly frustrated by an off-night shooting, but she knew that the rest of her team could take advantage of the special attention most opponents give her.
Help came in the form of nine first-half points from Cameron Sandoval, as she drained three 3-pointers to help West Las Vegas to a 25-19 lead at the half. Then Jennifer Sanchez stepped up with eight points in the second half, including a pair of 3-pointers that were crucial in helping the Lady Dons build a 43-27 lead on a Skylinn Morgan bucket in the opening moments of the fourth quarter.
Marquez had a role in that, as she turned into a distributor with six assists for the game. Her kickout to Sanchez for a triple from the wing with 5:36 left in the third kick-started an 18-8 spurt that proved to be too much for the Lady Braves to overcome.
“This one is on my team,” Marquez said. “If I’m not on, I’m going to get them their shots. They were all shooting well, so I just tried to feed them as best I could. Drag all the attention, so I could get them their shots.”
Meanwhile, West Las Vegas devised a defensive strategy that clamped down on the Lady Braves’ guards ability to attack the basket and limit the space sophomore forward Cameron Connors could operate in the low post. Its 2-3 zone forced SFIS to shoot from the perimeter, and the Lady Braves were a paltry 3-for-15 from the arc. Connors had a team-high 13 point, but it took a pair of 3-pointers in the second half to get to that point.
Martinez said the team caught a glimpse of the Lady Braves when they lost to suddenly resurgent Las Vegas Robertson, 54-46, on Wednesday. She felt that the Lady Dons did their due diligence in studying their foes.
“We watched them play at Robertson, and they saw the personnel,” Martinez said. “We’ve talked about personnel all year long. If we’re going to be there scouting, you have to pay attention to what they do both offensively and defensively. I can’t tell them how to play the whole game. You guys gotta learn. That’s how you become great.”
The turning point came in the second quarter, as West Las Vegas used a 12-2 run to close out the first half and turn a 17-13 deficit into a 25-19 lead at the break. The Lady Braves only managed a pair of Jordan Torres free throws before Jermaine Valdez knocked down a couple of shots in the paint, and Marquez turned a steal at halfcourt into a layup to make it 23-19 with 2:01 left.
The win sets up a showdown Wednesday with the Lady Cardinals, the reigning Class 3A champions who are relevant again after the return of senior wing Tessa Ortiz from an ankle injury. It is an opportunity for the Lady Dons to flex their muscle and show they are a force to be reckoned both in the district and in 3A overall.
Since a 3-3 start, West Las Vegas is 9-3 and its only losses are to 4A schools Bernalillo, Los Lunas and Albuquerque Hope Christian. The Lady Tigers and Lady Spartans are ranked first and third, respectively, in MaxPreps.com’s Freeman rankings.
“We’ve been working hard and we’ve bonded through some ups and downs,” Marquez said. “Hopefully, we can get the No. 1 seed. The first thing is district, then we’ll be focused on the state tournament.”
And then the journey to ease the memories of 10 years ago can truly begin.
