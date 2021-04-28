Boys basketball
West Las Vegas 82, Santa Fe Prep 61
What happened: The Dons are a long shot to make the Class 3A state tournament, but they did their best to keep their slim chances alive with a win over the Blue Griffins in District 2-3A action Wednesday afternoon in Las Vegas, N.M. All-State candidate D.J. Byron went off, scoring 27 points for West Las Vegas. He had at least five points in each quarter, finishing the game with four made 3-pointers.
Key players: Prep got a team-high 23 points from Finn Coles and 11 from Sam Cooper. Coles had at least four points in every quarter for the Griffins (3-8, 1-6).
Up next: Prep closes its season Friday at home against Robertson. West Las Vegas (6-5, 3-4) is at Raton on Friday.
Girls basketball
Capital 44, Santa Fe High 38
What happened: At Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium, the Jaguars (4-6 overall, 4-4 in District 5-5A) won the first of two meetings with the Demons this week. The rematch comes Saturday in the season finale for both teams. The Jaguars controlled this one from the get-go, leading 11-6 after one quarter and 25-15 at halftime. Capital can clinch third place in the district with a win in either of its final two games.
Key players: Ethena Silva had 13 points to lead Capital. Brenda Pinon added 10 as the Jaguars snapped a two-game losing skid.
Up next: Capital is at Manzano on Friday. Santa Fe (2-7, 2-5) hosts Capital on Saturday.
