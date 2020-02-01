Boys basketball
West Las Vegas 66, Santa Fe Prep 57
What happened: The Dons held a 54-43 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but the Blue Griffins cut it to 56-51 midway through the quarter in a 2-3A game in Prep Gymnasium before West Las Vegas hit free throws down the stretch.
“They knocked theirs down, and we didn’t,” Prep head coach Joe Vigil said. “We just need to work on our confidence and consistency. It’s a new program and we’re getting to know each other. I’m not happy with the loss, but I am happy with the way we played.”
Standouts: Carlos Arellano had 18 points to pace the Dons, D.J. Byrun added 17 and John Balizan scored 10. Prep had Finn Coles lead the way with 26 points, and Sam Cooper had 16.
What’s next: West Las Vegas (12-7, 4-0) hosts St. Michael’s on Wednesday to determine the district leader. Prep (5-11, 0-4) plays Santa Fe Indian School on Tuesday.
Pecos 89, Clayton 32
What happened: The Panthers made quick work of the Yellowjackets in a 7-2A home opener in Louis G. Sanchez Memorial Gymnasium, building a 52-20 lead at the half. Pecos was almost unstoppable in the paint as it hit 32 of 48 tries inside the 3-point arc, and the defense collected 30 turnovers.
Standouts: Xavier Padilla had 15 of his 22 points in the first half to lead the Panthers, while Ismael Villegas had 10 of his 12 points. Jodiah Padilla added 11 and Aaron Ortiz scored 10. Clayton had A.J. Quintana score 11 points to lead the team.
What’s next: Pecos (20-1, 2-0) takes on Texico on Friday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.