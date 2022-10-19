To borrow the trademarked line of legendary Kentucky Derby broadcaster Dave Johnson: And down the stretch they come.
If only Johnson could be here to usher in the home stretch of the 2022 prep football regular season, a hair-on-fire sprint to the finish that will crush a few dreams, launch a few others and put to rest a couple months’ worth of misery for some.
This much we know for certain: Playoff locks for local teams include St. Michael’s, Robertson, Taos and West Las Vegas. Surefire postseason misses are Santa Fe High, Pojoaque Valley, Santa Fe Indian School and McCurdy.
That leaves the bubble teams, the clubs that will need all of Johnson’s energy to break the tape and extend their seasons.
Let us introduce you to Capital, Los Alamos, Española Valley and Escalante. For them, the playoffs are right now.
We went 7-1 for last week’s games, upping the season total to 58-11.
Capital (4-4, 1-1 in 5-6A) at Clovis (2-6, 2-0), 7 p.m. Thursday
An absolute must-win for the Jaguars. Lose and it’s buh-bye playoffs. Nothing short of winning out the final two weeks is what this team needs — and even that may not be enough to land a 6A at-large berth. Logistics aside, this is a watershed moment for Capital, a program whose street cred will rise with a win on the road against the once-mighty Wildcats.
Prediction: Capital 26, Clovis 21
Santa Fe High (1-7, 0-2 in 5-6A) at Abq. High (1-7, 0-3), 7 p.m. Friday
The Demons have yet to score a point in district play and have been shut out five times. The end is almost here. By all accounts, this won’t be an easy one. Despite its mounting losses, AHS has been largely competitive in most of its games. That includes a 20-spot in a loss last week to Capital.
Prediction: Abq. High 30, Santa Fe High 13
West Las Vegas (4-4, 0-2 in 2-3A) at S.F. Indian (1-6, 0-2), 7 p.m. Friday
The Dons are one of those clubs who beat the teams they should, lose to the teams they should and put their entire season on the line against those with whom they’re evenly matched. This isn’t one of those games. The Braves have struggled mightily, getting outscored 161-6 the last three games. Expect more of the same.
Prediction: West Las Vegas 42, S.F. Indian 6
Raton (7-2, 2-1 in 2-3A) at Robertson (6-2, 2-0), 7 p.m. Friday
All hail Raton’s Cayden Walton, the state’s all-time leading rusher. It’s sad to see him wind things down because the dude chews up yardage like no one ever has. He has an outside chance at hitting 3,000 yards this season. Getting much of anything done against a Cardinals defense that will dare the Tigers to beat them with literally anyone other than Walton is going to be Raton’s true test. Big games are Robertson’s forte and this is just another day at work for them.
Prediction: Robertson 27, Raton 14
Valley (6-2, 2-0 in 2/6-5A) at Los Alamos (4-4, 1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
The Hilltoppers have always had the talent to turn heads. The question is, can they do it when the entire season is on the line? This game amounts to the district title, meaning a win here sends L.A. to the playoffs.
Prediction: Valley 33, Los Alamos 19
Española Valley (5-3, 0-1 in 2-4A) at Moriarty (6-2, 1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
The Sundevils still have an outside shot at making the playoffs, but it will require a monumental upset here. They were absolutely picked apart in last week’s loss to Taos, a sign that the feel-good story of a team used to finishing with two or three wins isn’t quite ready for the big time. Still a good story, though.
Prediction: Moriarty 48, Española Valley 12
Pojoaque (0-7, 0-1 in 2-4A) vs. Taos (7-1, 1-0), 7 p.m. Friday (at Questa)
All eyes are on next week’s regular season finale against Moriarty. Until then, games like this have to be played because the schedule says so. As big of a mismatch as it is on paper, it’ll probably be even worse on the turf. The Tigers are rolling along with an offense and defense worthy of a deep playoff run. The Elks, on the other hand, are getting outscored by an average of 50 points per game. That’s hard to do.
Prediction: Taos 50, Pojoaque 0
McCurdy (3-6, 0-2 in 1/2/5-2A) at Laguna-Acoma (3-6, 0-2), 7 p.m. Friday
The Bobcats are merely playing out the string now after lopsided losses to the district’s heavyweights. Too far out of it to garner an at-large berth in 2A, it’s time to focus on basketball season in Española.
Prediction: Laguna-Acoma 22, McCurdy 20
Escalante (5-4, 2-0 in 1/2/5-2A) at Santa Rosa (7-2, 2-0), 7 p.m. Friday
No better way to end the regular season than a de facto playoff game against the Lions. A win guarantees a 2A playoff berth while a loss leaves it up to the selection committee to decide the Lobos’ fate. As swell as they’ve played in the district, the Lobos are an underdog against a team that has been dominant all year.
Prediction: Santa Rosa 42, Escalante 20
El Paso Cathedral (4-3) at St. Michael’s (7-1), 1:30 p.m. Saturday
The Horsemen step outside the 2-3A race with a home game against a familiar team from their recent past, the all-boys Catholic school whose entire offense runs through its quarterback. Jose Carlos Herrera generates nearly three-fourths of the team’s total yardage. Much like the Horsemen got in Raton last week, it’s a one-dimensional offense that will require a physical, hard-nosed approach.
Prediction: St. Mike’s 34, Cathedral 16