To borrow the trademarked line of legendary Kentucky Derby broadcaster Dave Johnson: And down the stretch they come.

If only Johnson could be here to usher in the home stretch of the 2022 prep football regular season, a hair-on-fire sprint to the finish that will crush a few dreams, launch a few others and put to rest a couple months’ worth of misery for some.

This much we know for certain: Playoff locks for local teams include St. Michael’s, Robertson, Taos and West Las Vegas. Surefire postseason misses are Santa Fe High, Pojoaque Valley, Santa Fe Indian School and McCurdy.

