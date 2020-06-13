ALBUQUERQUE — As anyone who has any kind of pulse for Lobo basketball can attest, there is no such thing as an offseason when it comes to the University of New Mexico’s hoops program.
June is usually a time of recruiting wars, scheduling updates, summer school requirements and endless hours of conditioning drills. If a player is not lifting weights in The Pit, he is usually getting pushed through the time-honored techniques of running hills on Albuquerque’s sandy southeast mesa or flipping tractor tires in the parking lot.
The coronavirus pandemic put a halt to all that.
As we hit the three-month milestone of when organized sports essentially shut down due to the coronavirus, the holding pattern that permeates much of our lives has become the new normal for Lobos head coach Paul Weir and his team. Aside from the occasional blurb about players coming and going, there hasn’t been a huge amount of activity on UNM’s South Campus since the Lobos returned from the Mountain West Conference Tournament in Las Vegas, Nev., in mid-March.
Within days, the NBA and NCAA Tournament had been called off, the remainder of the spring semester was halted and state officials directed all but the most essential of personnel to stay inside.
“When the coronavirus first hit, I was trying to decide what do I do,” Weir said, admitting he didn’t have an immediate game plan on how to move forward.
It didn’t take long for coaches around the country to start getting creative. They posted workouts online and held regular Zoom meetings to stay in touch.
Others, Weir noted, took it in the opposite direction by taking a step back and letting the social distancing approach be the overriding factor. Everyone, it seemed, had different opinions on what to do.
It wasn’t until Weir saw reports on what New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton was doing that it started to make sense. Payton went public with the idea of family first. A COVID-19 survivor, Payton canceled the team’s minicamps and began emphasizing the importance of playing it safe and doing his part to flatten the curve.
“I was like, man, ‘That’s how I feel, too,’ ” Weir said. “That moment was, like — that’s authentic to me.”
UNM’s response was to not do too much, to let the players return home if possible or stay around Albuquerque and make smart decisions about playing it safe.
“We spent a lot of time on academics, we spent a lot of time checking in on these guys’ well-being and their health, but we really have not touched basketball,” Weir said. “We have not gone into a lot of that stuff with our players. I gave them time to focus on their families, their academics, their studies [and] themselves.”
In other words, be close to the people who matter most and, ultimately, look out for No. 1.
“This past week has been the first time we’ve kind of started to talk about basketball,” Weir said. “Now, going forward, those are the things we’re starting to do.”
With players scattered from one coast to the other, Weir and his staff have begun gathering information about what kind of restrictions each state has in place in order to best handle activities that involve practice and conditioning.
“Up until this time I’ve really given them a lot of space,” Weir said. “I have not put myself into their life as the basketball coach and say, ‘Do this’ or ‘Do that’ or ‘What are you up to?’ But, I’ll be honest, that process is starting right now, and we’re going to kind of see where it goes.”
It all comes in the midst of racial issues that have boiled over the last three weeks. Weir has long been an outspoken advocate of minority rights and the roles they play in college athletics.
When asked how he has approached the Black Lives Matter movement and how he has handled it with his players, he deferred to his players’ feelings.
“I wish I was the authority to kind of communicate to them, but the reality is that I’m not,” Weir said. “We were on a Zoom [Monday] and I told them I think they’re more the authority than I am.”
He told all his players — 13 of the current 15 players on the roster are black — that he wanted their feedback if they’d felt there were any inequalities inside the program that needed addressing. Recently, a former Lobo, Elijah Brown, took to social media to say he had played for a racist coach when he was at UNM.
Brown played for former coach Craig Neal before transferring to Oregon for his final year of eligibility, leaving before Weir took over following Neal’s firing.
“I think me lecturing them on what I think is A) it’s just not the appropriate time for that right now and B) like I said, I don’t know if I’m the authority on that. Really, it’s their experiences on their perspectives on what this means to them.”
When Weir gets hands-on experience with his players again is anyone’s guess. UNM still has not committed to reopening its campus in the fall, and President Garnett Stokes has said the university is planning a number of options for academic requirements, including a hybrid class schedule that combines in-person lessons with online distance learning.
No one has definitive answers on what will happen next. That includes when players can safely return to campus or if (or when) the 2020-21 college basketball season will begin.
“If anything this virus has taught us that if you’re someone who enjoys control or power, we’ve all lost that,” Weir said. “We’re all living in different communities and states affected in different ways. I think you’ve seen some coaches come out and say some things that were, in retrospect, was not very accurate and incredibly insensitive because coaches are used to their schedule, their structure, their control, and I’m not different.”
Weir said it has all taught him the principle of patience. Some decisions, he said, are out of his hands.
“I’m pretty much like everybody else,” he said. “I’m a passenger here. I’m allowing everyone else to kind of make those decisions. They’re much smarter than I am.”
