It was nearly a year ago that then-Lobos basketball coach Paul Weir’s phone rang a handful of times in the middle of the night, the last one finally rousing him out of bed at nearly 4 a.m.
It’s a moment he’ll never forget.
An emotional Jude Voss let him know her grandson, Fedonta “JB” White and arguably the highest-profile athlete Santa Fe had seen in a generation, had just been shot to death at a party in Chupadero. He was just 18 and merely days away from heading off to college on a full basketball scholarship.
“That phone call from his grandmother will be etched in my brain forever,” Weir said, adding, “It was a very intense, emotional, raw moment that I’ll never forget.”
At the time, Weir was the coach at the University of New Mexico. He had recruited the 6-foot-8 White to be the cornerstone of the Lobos’ future, to bring a dwindling fan base back to life by being the local kid who proudly spurned more attractive offers from Power Five programs to stay close to home.
His death Aug. 1 began a turbulent and demoralizing year for the Lobos. Aside from the pandemic that forced the team to play every game on the road, it saw multiple players quit the team in what proved to be one of the worst seasons in UNM history.
Weir was fired two weeks before the team’s final game.
He has spent the last several months reflecting on his time with UNM. This week he shared his thoughts about White’s death for the first time since he issued a news release about it two days after White was killed.
Going back to that night, Weir said he did the only thing that made any sense at the time: He got in his car and drove to Santa Fe. He sat with family members and friends, absorbing the emotions of the moment that still reverberate around town.
Murals have been painted, seasons dedicated, memorials erected. Weir donated a portion of his salary to fund a UNM scholarship in White’s name. As things do in the ever-changing universe of college basketball, the situation for Weir and the Lobos changed rapidly last season. The one thing that never changed was Weir’s memories of a young man who forever changed his life.
“He had such a confidence,” Weir said. “He really thought he was coming to, you know, fix the team, win Lobo basketball, take us to the promised land.”
Among the series of uplifting and unflinchingly positive text messages White sent to him after committing to the Lobos: “Coach, I’m going to save your job.”
Another: “Coach, I’m coming. I promise we’re going to turn this thing around for you.”
Just as part of Santa Fe will never recover from White’s death, neither will Weir or, in some way, the Lobos basketball program. Years will pass and new experiences will come and go, but White and the possibilities he could have shared with all of us will exist only in the tragedy of his passing.
In the weeks to come, we'll share more of Weir's thoughts about White, about the impact he had on UNM and how he even forged a relationship with Weir's successor, Richard Pitino. It was Pitino's Minnesota Golden Gophers who were among the Power Five programs on White's recruiting trail.
For now, Weir is committed to keeping the scholarship to UNM's Anderson School of Management alive and well. He recently spent a night in Santa Fe, rounding up donors to ensure the stability of an educational opportunity that he hopes will go on for years.
"That's another part of my relationship with Anderson, to try to save money for that scholarship moving forward, which I hope to be able to do" Weir said. "And just continue his legacy. I'm incredibly grateful that I got to know him in the time that I did."
