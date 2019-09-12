ALBUQUERQUE — Paul Weir is doubling down on his stance that college athletes should be paid for their services.
That topic as well as several others came up during a Thursday afternoon news conference in The Pit to announce the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team’s 2019-20 schedule.
The Lobos’ head coach talked about how the United States is no longer the dominant force it always has been in basketball, how the recruitment of international players is a given, about how one of his own players faces internal disciplinary issues for appearing in a police report involving illegal drugs, as well as his thoughts on California’s Fair Pay to Play Act.
“Look, I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again; players, to me, should be compensated,” Weir said at the tail end of his 27-minute media session. “I’m probably supportive of it like a lot of people. I realize the NCAA’s stance, I’ve seen what they’ve had to say about it. I think there’s a lot of people clinging to this old nostalgic notion of college sports that is evaporating before our eyes and I think we need to at least acknowledge those conversations, have those conversations.”
Weir took that same stance in a public forum for the first time last year when he appeared on a NMFishbowl podcast and said players should be paid. His comments hit the national stage when they appeared in a story on the popular website deadspin.com.
He was asked Thursday about his thoughts on the California legislation that passed the state’s House and Senate by unanimous vote and now awaits the governor’s signature. The Fair Pay to Play Act doesn’t specifically force schools to pay its student athletes, but would allow the athletes to hire agents who can broker endorsement and sponsorship deals on their own.
The NCAA has gone on record against the movement, saying it violates the association’s mantra of amateurism.
As with most schools, the only revenue-generating sports at UNM are men’s and women’s basketball and football. If the law were to go into effect in New Mexico, it would hypothetically clear the path for, say, Lobo basketball player Carlton Bragg to appear in automobile ads or New Mexico State quarterback Josh Adkins getting a sponsorship deal through a local restaurant.
“Quite frankly, California’s doing it — like, these should be happening state by state,” Weir said. “There are myriad of topics where there are millions of dollars at stake that I think behoove all of us to get some really bright people in a room to discuss major topics that involve predominantly low-income background athletes participating in sports dominated by white men.”
As for the flop by Team USA in the Basketball World Cup in China, the Americans’ losses to France and Serbia left them in seventh place — the country’s worst-ever result in a major international tournament but still good enough to qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
Weir said the world’s development in the sport is fun because it brings diversity to the game. Since he’s been at UNM, he has recruited a number of international players, like current Lobos Makuach Maluach (Australia), Emmanuel Kuac (Canada) and Kurt Wegscheider (Central African Republic), not to mention recent UNM transfer Vladamir Pinchuk (Germany).
“We’ve added some international players, and hopefully will continue to do so,” Weir said. “Obviously, American players, I think, have known for a while how good the game is getting in the rest of the world.”
Weir was also asked about a recent incident in the dorms involving junior Corey Manigault. The power forward was mentioned in an on-campus police report in August for being in a dorm room where drugs and alcohol were present. Manigault was not cited, although he reportedly gave authorities a fake name when asked for his identity.
Weir said the matter was handled in-house and disciplinary action was taken. He declined to discuss what that action was but said the consequences of that night are currently in action.
As for the team’s schedule, the Lobos will play more home games this season than they have in the last decade. On tap are 18 dates in The Pit, starting with the Nov. 6 season opener against Eastern New Mexico.
The Lobos will also play two preseason scrimmages that are closed to the public. One of them, Weir said, is against one of the nation’s top teams this coming season. He is prohibited, per NCAA rules, from discussing who the opponents are, where the games will be played or even the days they’re scheduled for.
Considering the Lobos have a regular-season game against Final Four participant Auburn and another potential date against Wisconsin, the fact that one of the teams, “will be the best team we’ll see all year,” suggests it’s a potential top-10 program with a national fan base.