ALBUQUERQUE — Paul Weir’s message to naysayers regarding his team’s 3-point defense?
Dial it down a few notches.
Yes, his University of New Mexico men’s basketball team does give up more 3s than anyone else in the Mountain West Conference. Opponents are averaging 8.7 buckets per game from beyond the arc, good for 26 points a night.
Yes, Saturday’s opponent in a Pit matinee is bombs-away from 3-point land. Air Force averages 22.3 attempts a game, hitting 9.25.
It’s also true that a handful of UNM opponents have gone scorched earth from downtown against the Lobos; eight times they’ve hit at least 10, including a season-high 14 from Boise State, 13 from McNeese and a dozen in a recent loss to San Jose State.
“I still like our defense,” Weir said. “We’re not going to start changing things.”
The Lobos’ defensive philosophy is simple enough. It’s meant to pack the paint and protect the rim, daring teams to shoot from the outside. It’s a reasonable concept given the longer 3-point line this season, not to mention the fact that UNM has two solid post players in Carlton Bragg and Corey Manigault, plus an athletic stable of guards who can crowd the paint and make things miserable from inside the arc.
“When teams make a lot of 3s, everyone, you know, points the finger at our defense and our scheme,” Weir said. “But I think our scheme defensively has won us a lot more games than have lost us from the 3-point line this year.”
The Lobos’ recent offensive production from Vance Jackson is also doing a lot for the win-loss ledger. The 6-foot-9 junior has come to life the last five games, averaging 18.4 points and 7.8 rebounds. He has been particularly brilliant the last two games with 54 points and 26 rebounds.
It included a windmill dunk in the last game, a win at home over Fresno State on Tuesday night. Now 14-3 overall and 3-1 in the MWC, the Lobos are 11-0, in The Pit and the prospects for even better things is realistic now that Jackson is back to his former self.
“I’ve been the same player since the first game of the season,” Jackson said. “I just wasn’t making shots, but I just kept my head up.”
He certainly turned some heads with his thunder dunk against Fresno State. He pump-faked a 3-point shot and drove in from the wing to throw it down.
“For sure, especially been practicing that windmill, know what I’m saying?” he said. “I feel like the sky’s the limit right now.”
GAME NOTESBack Saturday: Guard Keith McGee missed the last game while attending to a death in his family. Weir said he will be available against Air Force.
With him out, the Lobos were down two key guards against Fresno State. Starting point guard JJ Caldwell is still serving an indefinite suspension in a domestic battery case. It left senior JaQuan Lyle and junior Zane Martin to run the point. Lyle played all but 36 seconds of the Fresno State game while Martin logged more than 30 minutes.
Falcons: Air Force (8-8, 2-2) is coming off a 19-point win over preseason favorite Utah State, a result that dropped the Aggies into the bottom half of the MWC standings.
The Falcons have three players averaging double figures, led by Ryan Swan (14.6) and Lavelle Scottie (14.1).
The team’s biggest drawback is a lack of rebounding. The Falcons average only 6.7 offensive boards a game, which ranks 10th of the 11 teams in the conference. Only Wyoming averages fewer total rebounds.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.