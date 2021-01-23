The same place that had Paul Weir on the phone suggesting to his wife that it might be the perfect spot to retire to one day became the very place where things may have officially fallen apart for the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team.
Beaten 83-71 by lowly San Jose State on Saturday afternoon, the Lobos (5-9 overall, 1-9 Mountain West) ended their extended stay in St. George, Utah, with everyone on the team bus questioning their motivation.
“As much as I tried to coax it out of them with encouragement or anger or whatever it might be to see if we could get them going, just wasn’t there today,” Weir said during a postgame news conference that lasted just six minutes and him fielding only a few questions. “A lot of shallow faces and blank stares.”
Judging by the way the Lobos looked lethargic and lifeless in a disastrous second half that saw them outscored by a team that’s last or near the bottom in the Mountain West in nearly every offensive category, there was plenty of blame to go around.
Weir took much of it himself, saying it was inability to get any energy out of his players that led to what will go down as one of the uglier losses the Lobos have had in a while.
“I haven’t seen anything like this out of this team this year,” he said. “It’s obviously, like I said, is a reflection more of me than them because that’s all I’ve really asked for was effort.”
The Lobos have split their last six meetings with San Jose State and lost to the Spartans (3-11, 1-9) in three straight years. That’s the same SJSU program that has won just five conference games since the start of the 2018-19 season, the same Spartans program that was shooting 38 percent from the field and playing Saturday’s game without its injured leading scorer.
The Lobos led 35-33 at halftime but gave up 50 points in the second half as San Jose State shot 59 percent in the final 20 minutes. The back-and-forth game got away from UNM midway through the second half as SJSU outscored the Lobos by 11 in the final nine-plus minutes.
New Mexico's Valdir Manuel scored a career-high 25 points with seven rebounds and four blocked shots. He scored nine of his team’s first 13 points, asserting himself early with a low-post game that included outstanding play at the defensive end.
Point guard Saquan Singleton played well, registering a rare double-double of 14 points and 11 assists, while Rod Brown had 10 points and seven boards. Senior Makuach Maluach followed his stellar performance in Game 1 against San Jose State with a dud, missing all but two of his 11 shots and finishing with six points and three turnovers.
The prospect of returning to Albuquerque didn’t have an impact on the team the way Weir had hoped it would. UNM hopped on a plane and flew home immediately after the game, and the team will hold its first full practices in The Pit since last season.
Weir said the team’s previous trip home, just two weeks ago after its two-game series against Utah State in Lubbock, Texas, wasn’t met with a lot of happiness by the players. That mood has been replicated this week.
“I don’t know, it just hasn’t kicked in the way you’d really like,” he said. “We just, I don’t know, I wish I had a great answer for you on that. I don’t. I’m learning about his process and this journey and this team every day.”
It was a big contrast to Weir's mood after UNM's win over San Jose State on Thursday. He spoke to the media about taking a walk on Dixie State's campus in St. George, Utah, and calling up his wife. He said he talked about the hospitality of Dixie State's athletic staff and the growth the school and town has experienced in recent years, telling his wife that it could be a place where the two of them could live one day.
On Saturday, his only focus was getting home and trying to hold together a team falling apart at the seams. When asked about next week's series at Fresno State, he ended his news conference thusly:
"That's the furthest thing from my mind right now," Weir said. "We've got to pick up the pieces, get home, see where this takes us, learn who wants to play hard going forward and who doesn't. And it doesn't really matter who we play next at this point."
GAME NOTES
Back to the Panhandle: UNM announced it has moved its upcoming home series against San Diego State to Lubbock. The games will be Feb. 3 and 5 at Lubbock Christian University's Rip Griffin Center, the site of the Lobos' first four conference games.
The only other remaining home series this season is Feb. 17 and 19 against Wyoming. UNM has paid $1,500 per game to rent LCU's 2,000-seat arena.
The remaining six games are road series at Fresno State, Colorado State and Air Force. The regular season finale at Air Force comes in the final week of February and leaves a two-week gap before start of the MWC Tournament in Las Vegas, Nev., on March 10.
COVID delay: The UNM women had their two-game series against San Jose State canceled. Both were supposed to be played in Phoenix but the decision to call the games off came last week when SJSU canceled the remainder of its season.
The Spartans became the first Mountain West team to opt out, doing so shortly after a two-game series at Boise State over the New Year's holiday.
The Lobos (6-1, 3-1) will face Fresno State on Jan. 28 and 30 in Canyon, Texas, UNM's home away from home during the pandemic.
McGee returning?: Weir declined to answer about the possible return of senior guard Keith McGee, who opted out of the season. He did so prior to UNM's trip into Utah, saying he was doing so over concerns over his mental health.
He became the second player to opt out, following fellow senior Zane Martin. Martin left the university and transferred to Towson before the season began.
With UNM cleared to hold practices and workouts at home for the remainder of the season, McGee's status became a question in recent days but Weir suggested that seeing the senior guard in a Lobo uniform again is doubtful.
