Santa Fe Fuego player-manager Tom Fitzgerald talks to the team Tuesday at Fort Marcy Ballpark about communication on the field as the Fuego prepare for Wednesday’s season opener at Trinidad. The home opener is Friday at Fort Marcy.
Fuego second baseman Phil Buckingham, one of only two returning players from last year’s team, snags an infield drive Tuesday at Fort Marcy Ballpark as the Fuego prepare for Wednesday’s season opener at Trinidad.
Fort Marcy Ballpark is lots of things to the native Santa Fean, namely as the annual home of Zozobra and the thousands of visitors who flock to see it.
To people like Anthony Williams, the old ballpark can be something of a nightmare because of its postage stamp size, bumpy infield and rarefied 7,200-foot high-desert air.
Williams is a pitcher and, despite a week’s worth of preseason workouts at Fort Marcy, will have to wait a while before he climbs the mound in front of the home crowd. He’ll get the nod in Wednesday’s opener at Trinidad, a 6:35 p.m. start that launches the Fuego’s 11th season in the Pecos League.