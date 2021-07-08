Ten seconds. Twelve at the most.
That’s all it took to get a sense that maybe, just maybe, things were getting back to how they used to be.
Moments after the final whistle blew to end the girls’ Class 1A-3A soccer state championship match in early April, dozens of fans from the St. Michael’s student section hopped the railing surrounding UNM’s track complex and ran out to celebrate with the Lady Horsemen. The team had just nailed down its fourth state title, capping an unbeaten season where masks, doubt and social distancing were the order of the day.
For those 10 to 12 seconds, the party raged as kids jumped, water bottles were dumped in spontaneous celebration and a player or two was lifted off the ground courtesy of bear hugs and piggyback rides.
That’s all the time it took for security personnel to swoop in and subtly remind everyone that we were still very much in a pandemic, that certain health protocols needed to be followed if such events were to continue the rest of the spring.
Of course, they did continue and, of course, things did get better, but it was in that moment of St. Michael’s bliss that we were reminded that brighter days are ahead, that sports and the emotions they evoke are capable of shaking off the rust of more than a year in isolation.
