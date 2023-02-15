Santa Fe High and Capital managed to squeeze in their boys basketball games Tuesday night despite wintry conditions postponing most games.
They couldn’t make it happen again for the girls game Wednesday.
Because of additional snow and deteriorating road conditions Wednesday, Santa Fe Public Schools postponed the Lady Jaguars-Demonettes game to Thursday, with the varsity teams tipping off at 7 p.m.
All of Wednesday’s games in Northern New Mexico were postponed.
One of the bigger games that was wiped off the books was the rescheduled District 2-3A game between West Las Vegas and St. Michael’s in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium.
Originally scheduled for Tuesday, it was moved to Wednesday before the snowstorm postponed it again.
The girls game between the two schools, to be held at West Las Vegas, also was pushed back. Both games will be played at 6 p.m. Thursday, with the boys in Santa Fe and the girls in Gillie Lopez Gymnasium.
The rescheduling window for schools is shrinking. Saturday is the last day of the regular season, and the district tournaments are set to begin Monday.
Another District 2-3A boys game between Santa Fe Prep and Santa Fe Indian School will be played Thursday night in Prep Gymnasium. Pecos boys and girls teams had their home District 6-2A doubleheader against Clayton moved to Saturday, with varsity games at 6 p.m. (girls) and 7:30 p.m. (boys).
The Moriarty-Pojoaque Valley boys game, which was also postponed Tuesday and Wednesday, has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. Saturday.
With so many games moving to Saturday, it is creating an issue with supplying enough officiating crews. The Questa-Peñasco District 5-2A varsity boys and girls doubleheader will be played at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. to accommodate officials, said Peñasco athletic director Mandy Montoya.