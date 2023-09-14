ALBUQUERQUE — The enthusiasm the St. Michael’s Lady Horsemen had about competing in the Albuquerque Public Schools Metro Volleyball Championships in the spring was long gone by Thursday night.
The change in attitude wasn’t because they lost to Los Lunas in four games, 25-17, 25-2, 19-25, 25-15, in the tournament’s opening round of the gold bracket at Albuquerque High. The Lady Horsemen move to the consolation bracket, taking on Albuquerque Eldorado in a semifinal at 5 p.m. Friday at Albuquerque High.
It had more to do with the dizzying amount of matches and pool play games St. Michael’s played over the past seven days.
“We were tired,” Lady Horsemen head coach Valerie Sandoval said. “We had a light practice [Wednesday] and I could tell they were tired. So we called it an early night. I am really proud of the girls; they fought ‘til the end.”
There was a day’s worth of pool play and opening-round matches for St. Michael’s at the Moriarty Invitational on Sept. 8, followed by two more rounds as it beat a tough Texico squad in four games for the tournament title.
Then came Tuesday’s pool play action for the Metro Championships, as they went 4-2 in their pool, losing both games to Rio Rancho Cleveland, and were at Albuquerque West Mesa until after 10 p.m. A short practice Wednesday led to Thursday’s opening-round battle between the two teams that played for the Tournament of Champions title at Santa Fe High last year.
Sandoval said the Lady Horsemen were excited about being the smallest school at the tournament, as the lone Class 3A team in the 16-team tournament. When the players learned they received an invite in the spring, they all screamed in shock at the honor.
Ironically, St. Michael’s faced off again with the Lady Tigers, who also eschewed the Tournament of Champions, in the opening round of this tournament.
St. Michael’s, though, performed in a way that was unfamiliar to a team that entered the tournament undefeated. The Lady Horsemen were their own worst enemy, as they had eight unforced errors in the opening game and 17 by the end of Game 2.
The score was tied at 15-all when that self-destructive quality helped the Lady Tigers to a 10-5 run to cap the second game. St. Michael’s committed four hitting errors, and surrendered a Madison Pruitt ace during that stretch.
“It was difficult, but I am glad that we switched things around,” Lady Horsemen junior outside hitter Maya Pino said.
The switch was going to a 6-1 offense, with junior Marissa Sandoval-Moya handling setting duties. While it took a vital hitter away in the rotation, it settled the Lady Horsemen offense.
Middle hitter Alanna Overton had seven kills and a pair of blocks, while Jane Erickson and Pino both had three kills as St. Michael’s built an 18-10 lead at one point. The team also didn’t have a single service error in the game.
However, Los Lunas made the needed adjustments in Game 4 and outlasted their counterpart in several long rallies. Lady Tigers outside hitters Mallody Chavez and Riley Luther found the holes in St. Michael’s defense and combined for 13 kills in the finale.
“I’ve played club [volleyball] with a lot of them, and they also play sand volleyball,” Pino said. “That’s a whole different game than court [volleyball]. That’s why reading, especially [Chavez’s] hands, it’s kinda crazy, so it’s difficult to adjust to it.”
The turning point might have come when St. Michael’s rallied from a 5-1 deficit and got within 5-4 when it began celebrating what it thought was a long kill attempt by Aleigha Romero, but officials ruled the Lady Horsemen block had touched the ball.
Los Lunas won five of the next six points and the Lady Horsemen never got closer than 10-7 the rest of the way.
Sandoval said the team will regroup and be ready for the Lady Eagles, but the experience of playing some of the best 5A teams in the state should prove to be worthwhile by the end of the season.
“I mean, we’re in the quarterfinals of the Gold bracket of the Metro,” Sandoval said. “I think that says a lot about these girls.”