ALBUQUERQUE — The enthusiasm the St. Michael’s Lady Horsemen had about competing in the Albuquerque Public Schools Metro Volleyball Championships in the spring was long gone by Thursday night.

The change in attitude wasn’t because they lost to Los Lunas in four games, 25-17, 25-2, 19-25, 25-15, in the tournament’s opening round of the gold bracket at Albuquerque High. The Lady Horsemen move to the consolation bracket, taking on Albuquerque Eldorado in a semifinal at 5 p.m. Friday at Albuquerque High.

It had more to do with the dizzying amount of matches and pool play games St. Michael’s played over the past seven days.

