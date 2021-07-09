May 4 was supposed to be a momentous moment for a certain sports reporter.
It represented my return to the sports department after a short detour as an education reporter.
And it just coincided with the start of the state basketball tournament.
So, how does one celebrate such a return? By watching the Class 5A boys quarterfinal game between Santa Fe High and Rio Rancho Cleveland by the light of a laptop screen. Yeah, contracting COVID-19 a week before the start of the biggest high-school event in the state (sorry, spirit fans).
But just like many people starving for sports after enduring the pandemic for 14 months by that point, you enjoy what you can get.
Thankfully, the live stream from ProView Networks worked almost flawlessly, and add to that the insightful analysis of St. Michael’s graduate and former Albuquerque St.
Pius X head coach Damian Segura made it even more entertaining.
The downside was that eighth-seeded Santa Fe High could not pull off the upset against eventual state champion Rio Rancho Cleveland, but you can’t have everything, right? Regardless, it was great to hear the voices of Demons head coach Zack Cole, point guard Cruz Martinez and Storm head coach Sean Jimenez for the post-game interviews by phone. Even better when they warmly welcomed me back into the sports fold.
A few days later, the COVID-19 shackles were off — just in time for the Class 2A and 4A girls championship games in The Pit. It felt great to dress up (yes, suit and tie have been a must for this event for the past 18 years of covering this event) and see familiar faces hidden by unfamiliar masks.
Absence makes the heart grow fonder — even if the pandemic extended it for a couple more days.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.