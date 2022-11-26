Timothy Sanchez and the Ruidoso Warriors saw it before it happened.

The rest was academic.

The key to Ruidoso's stifling defense, which fueled the Warriors' 12-0 win over St. Michael's in the Class 3A championship game, wasn't just an almost impenetrable defensive front that created havoc for 48 minutes. That performance was married to preparation and practice in the days preceding one of the most dominant defensive performances in 3A championship history.

