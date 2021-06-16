Caleb “Lubby” Marrujo froze in the moment. Isaac Ruiz didn’t.
The seventh inning presented opportunities to the Las Vegas Robertson Cardinals and the St. Michael’s Horsemen, and the District 2-3A baseball title hung Wednesday on the actions of those two players.
Marrujo, Robertson’s starting shortstop and best pitcher, froze on the basepaths on a groundball with one out in the top of the frame that would have given his team a tenuous 2-1 lead. Instead, it opened the door for a two-out rally by the Horsemen, and Ruiz completed the 2-1 St. Michael’s win and corresponding 2-3A title with a single roped between the legs of Cardinals third baseman Ace Gonzalez.
Ruiz was mobbed by his teammates as he rounded first base while right fielder Reyes Baros scored from third as they celebrated the program’s first district title since 2017. The Horsemen (12-6 overall, 7-2 in 2-3A) also finally vanquished their long-standing rival who won the previous two district titles and is the reigning state champion.
Ruiz, the son of St. Michael’s head coach Augustin Ruiz, told his friends as he walked to the batter’s box he was going to end the game.
“I just had that confidence that it was going to happen one way or another,” he said.
The inning began with Marrujo, who will play baseball for New Mexico Highlands University, showing why he earned a college scholarship with a one-out double to right field. He proceeded to steal third and danced along the third-base line when Cardinals hitter Adrian Rivera dribbled a grounder toward Ruiz, the Horsemen second baseman. Marrujo started, halted, hopped and retreated back to the bag as Ruiz struggled to glove the ball before getting to first for a crucial second out.
“I should have took home, but I didn’t,” Marrujo said. “That ended up costing us.”
St. Michael’s reliever Thomas Erickson got out of the inning with a fly out to right field.
Marrujo tried to redeem himself on the hill and was one out away from doing that when the Horsemen made a final charge. It started with Baros’ grounding a single up the middle, and he advanced to second on a pitch in the dirt. Rahul Williams coaxed a walk, bringing Isaac Ruiz up for his walk-off magic.
The Horsemen second baseman also played a role in the other run for St. Michael’s. He earned a lead-off walk, then make his way around the bases on three wild pitches by Rivera, Robertson’s starter.
Coach Ruiz said his team’s ability to take advantage of pitches in the dirt is a product of the work it puts in during practice.
“It’s not by chance; we take the time to work on those things on a daily basis,” he said. “It’s not fun for these guys because it’s a lot of running, but it’s worth it in situations like this.”
It was a game of missed opportunities on both sides, but Robertson (9-7, 5-3) had more chances. It started Tuesday, as Steven Lovato opened the scoring with an RBI double, but he was thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple.
The game was halted because of lightning and resumed Wednesday morning with the Cardinals loading the bases in the third but Horsemen ace Martinez pitched his way out of the jam. Robertson got a runner on base in every frame, but came away empty aside from Lovato’s hit.
Martinez labored through 51/3 innings. He surrendered just two hits but walked six Cardinals and hit two more. Martinez also threw a couple of wild pitches, but always found balance in his high-wire act.
“I just kept my head in it,” Martinez said. “I don’t let anything get to me. I just try to do the best that I can.”
The win did more than give St. Michael’s a much-coveted district title. The Horsemen also are in position to stake a claim to the No. 1 seed for the Class 3A state tournament. They are third in the latest MaxPreps.com rankings, with Albuquerque Sandia Prep, the 4/5-3A champion, occupying the top spot.
St. Michael’s owns a head-to-head win over the Sundevils that might become crucial when the brackets are released Saturday night. Regardless of his team’s seeding, coach Ruiz said St. Michael’s is in position for a high seed and the accompanying home-field advantage for at least the opening round.
But perhaps more important was removing the Robertson albatross from around the Horsemen’s necks. The Cardinals won the district in 2018 and 2019 by winning the best-of-three series with St. Michael’s, and they topped their Santa Fe foe in the 3A semifinals in 2019.
The coronavirus pandemic cancelled last year’s spring sports, preventing a likely showdown in 2020.
Marrujo said he would like nothing more than one more shot at the Horsemen in the state tournament, which the Cardinals should get. In fact, it could come in the opening round of the 3A bracket next week.
“I hope we do,” Marrujo said. “I’d like it to be for the championship.”
