Volleyball
District 7-1A championship
Santa Fe Waldorf 3, Jemez Valley 0
What happened: Eight is great for the Lady Wolves, who won their eighth-straight district tournament title Friday after defeating the Lady Warriors, 25-22, 25-8, 25-17. Waldorf, which won the regular-season district title, secured the district’s lone spot in the Class 1A State Tournament by taking the tournament title.
“The girls played great,” Waldorf head coach Jon Caley said.
The win was the sixth in the last seven matches for the Lady Wolves.
Standouts: Caley said the senior duo of Nicoya Dant and Colibri Yellowhorse led the way with their strong play at the net.
What’s next: Waldorf will find out its placement in the 1A bracket Sunday, but should earn the No. 12 seed. That means it will play in the opening round Thursday in the Santa Ana Star Center.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.