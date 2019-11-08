Volleyball

District 7-1A championship

Santa Fe Waldorf 3, Jemez Valley 0

What happened: Eight is great for the Lady Wolves, who won their eighth-straight district tournament title Friday after defeating the Lady Warriors, 25-22, 25-8, 25-17. Waldorf, which won the regular-season district title, secured the district’s lone spot in the Class 1A State Tournament by taking the tournament title.

“The girls played great,” Waldorf head coach Jon Caley said.

The win was the sixth in the last seven matches for the Lady Wolves.

Notes from the north

Standouts: Caley said the senior duo of Nicoya Dant and Colibri Yellowhorse led the way with their strong play at the net.

What’s next: Waldorf will find out its placement in the 1A bracket Sunday, but should earn the No. 12 seed. That means it will play in the opening round Thursday in the Santa Ana Star Center.

