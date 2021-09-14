Volleyball
Santa Fe Waldorf 3, Monte del Sol 1
What happened: The Lady Wolves have found a formula that is very effective: strong serving and tough defense that lead to an early advantage. It worked again against the Lady Dragons, as Waldorf won Game 1 and overcame a sloppy second game to win, 25-17, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22, in Christian Life Academy. Waldorf head coach Jon Caley credited junior Nina Otero for closing out the match, recording four straight service points to erase a 22-21 deficit in Game 4.
“We were able to stay focused and get through [Game 2] after a big match last night [a four-game win over Mountainair],” Caley said.
Top players: Caley said the serving of Otero and fellow junior captain Amiyah Dant has helped Waldorf to a 4-1 record, and they did their part against Monte del Sol. Rowen Midgette had three crucial kills in Game 4 for the Lady Wolves. Daisy Ortiz paced the Lady Dragons with 15 assists and 10 digs, four aces and seven kills. Krista Terrazas had 12 kills and 11 digs.
What’s next: Waldorf take on Maxwell on Thursday at home. Monte del Sol (2-5) travels to Pecos on Thursday.
Los Alamos 3, Santa Fe Prep 0
What happened: The young, inexperienced Blue Griffins didn’t roll over against the 4A Lady Hilltoppers, and were able to make them sweat in Games 1 and 3 before Los Alamos went on to a 25-20, 25-13, 25-18 sweep in Griffith Gymnasium. Prep head coach Kiran Bhakta saw glimmers of hope when his team was able to pass the ball well. It helped the Blue Griffins transition into its offense and get some good swings for their hitters.
“I do have a handful of players with varsity experience, but the majority of my team doesn’t have match experience at this level,” Bhakta said. “But we’ve been scratching and clawing our way forward, and we’re getting stronger. I see the confidence growing.”
Top players: Nicole Gonzales led the Prep attack with 13 kills had an assist, a block and three aces. Emma Anderson recorded 11 assists.
What’s next: Prep (4-2) takes part in Santa Fe Indian School’s 20-team Dig Pink Classic that starts Friday. Los Alamos (5-3) plays Albuquerque Sandia Prep on Wednesday.
Pojoaque Valley 3, Santa Fe Indian School 0
What happened: The Elkettes were in control from start to finish of their 25-14, 25-23, 25-6 nondistrict sweep of the Lady Braves in Ben Lujan Gymnasium. Serving again set the tone for Pojoaque, as four players recorded at least three aces, with Anica Urioste leading the way with five.
Top players: Setter Taylor Quintana had 30 assists to go with four aces to pilot the offensive attack. Adrianna Rodriguez had 12 kills, 16 digs and three aces. Sonya Quintana and Larissa Rodriguez each had five blocks.
What’s next: Pojoaque (5-4) heads to Bernalillo on Thursday. SFIS (4-4) plays host to its Dig Pink Classic on Friday.
Boys soccer
Santa Fe Prep 3, East Mountain 1
What happened: It was a typical match in the bandbox at Sandia Park. The small, sloping field can be quite the equalizer, but not to start this nondistrict match. Prep jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first five minutes of the match, but it was enough to hold off the stubborn Timberwolves. The field was so small that Mike Vimont scored a goal on the second-half kickoff — which is the second time he has done that this year.
“I keep telling him you can’t score on the kickoff, and he keeps proving me wrong,” Prep head coach Hersch Wilson said.
Top players: Vimont assisted on the Blue Griffins’ other two goals, by Asher Nathan and Yuto OKatani. Mateo Gilbert had nine saves in goal.
What’s next: Prep (3-2-1) takes on Monte del Sol on Saturday at the Municipal Recreation Complex.
St. Michael’s 1, Capital 1
What happened: The Horsemen started slow on the fast turf at Jaguar Field, struggling to possess the ball as Capital took a 1-0 lead into the break. St. Michael’s saw improved passing, and it led to an equalizing goal by Oliver Rosales on a penalty kick in the 65th minute. A familiar problem re-emerged the rest of the way for Horsemen, as they managed 10 shots on goal but could not find the golden goal in the two overtimes.
“Clearly, we’re having trouble scoring,” St. Michael’s head coach Mike Feldewert said. “I think we have the talent and we can improve but we need to find that magic to put the ball in the back of the net because it’s not happening for us right now.”
Top players: Rosales had the lone goal for St. Michael’s, while goalkeeper Daniel Dominguez had three saves for the Horsemen.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (4-4-1) entertains Taos on Thursday at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex. Capital (2-4-2) takes on Monte del Sol at the Municipal Recreation Complex Thursday.
Girls soccer
East Mountain 3, Santa Fe Prep 0
What happened: The Lady Timberwolves scored quickly, staking themselves to a 2-0 lead that held up even as the Blue Griffins found their rhythm and played inspired soccer the rest of the nondistrict match in Sandia Park. East Mountain outshot Prep 15-6, but Prep head coach Rennae Ross said her defense really stepped up after the sluggish start.
“We started figuring it out; it just took us a little while,” Ross said. “We actually played some good soccer.”
Top players: Eighth grade goalkeeper Maya Crawford was a crucial part of Prep’s improved defense, as she collected nine saves. Marley Belyeu had a shot on goal that East Mountain goalie Rylee Allen made a good save on to preserve her shutout.
What’s next: Prep (1-3) heads to the MRC to play Monte del Sol on Saturday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.