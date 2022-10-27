Santa Fe Waldorf 3, New Mexico School for the Deaf 1
What happened: The Lady Wolves continued their collision course with Albuquerque Legacy Academy for the District 7-1A lead with a 25-18, 27-25, 22-25, 25-10 win Thursday over the Lady Roadrunners at Christian Life Academy. They dominated the net, collecting 42 kills. That was overshadowed by a dominating defense, which recorded 102 digs against NMSD's attack.
Top players: Libero Sophia Carpenter covered the court with 46 digs to lead the defensive effort. That allowed the hitting trio of Rowan Midgette, Amiyah Dant and Nina Otero to shine. Midgette led Waldorf with 18 kills, while Dant and Otero each had 11.
What's next: The Lady Wolves (16-3 overall, 9-1 in 7-1A) takes on Jemez Valley on Saturday at home. NMSD (11-8, 4-8) plays at Albuquerque Chesterton Academy on Tuesday.
West Las Vegas 3, Santa Fe Prep 0
What happened: The Lady Dons were a model of consistency in a District 2-3A match at Prep Gym, and swept the Blue Griffins, 25-22, 25-15, 25-19, on "Dig Pink" night that raises funds for cancer research.
"They were just steady all the way through," Prep head coach Todd Kurth said. "We had our ups and downs. Unfortunately, more downs than ups."
Top players: Prep libero Lauren McHorse had a 68-percent perfect passing rating on 60 attempts and had a kill from the back row. Nicole Gonzales had an 88-percent perfect passer rating and recorded nine kills to go with six aces. Emery Kurth had three kills and an ace.
What's next: Prep (4-15, 0-9) will play Raton at home on Tuesday. West Las Vegas (8-12, 3-5) returns to Santa Fe on Tuesday to play St. Michael's, which suffered its first loss of the season in a five-game loss to Las Vegas Robertson.