Volleyball

Santa Fe Waldorf 3, New Mexico School for the Deaf 1

What happened: The Lady Wolves continued their collision course with Albuquerque Legacy Academy for the District 7-1A lead with a 25-18, 27-25, 22-25, 25-10 win Thursday over the Lady Roadrunners at Christian Life Academy. They dominated the net, collecting 42 kills. That was overshadowed by a dominating defense, which recorded 102 digs against NMSD's attack.

