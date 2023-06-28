United U-23s forward Alex Waggoner, center, takes a shot against Colorado International Soccer Academy goalkeeper Zachary Carr under pressure from defender Cesar Meza during Wednesday’s match at Ivan Head Stadium. Waggoner scored two goals in United’s 4-0 win.
Alex Waggoner’s first professional appearance at his former stomping grounds was a glimpse into his past Wednesday night at Ivan Head Stadium.
The recent Santa Fe High graduate scored two first-half goals, helping the New Mexico United’s Under-23 squad to a 4-0 win over Colorado International Soccer Academy. The U-23s are a feeder program to the United Soccer League Championship squad.
“I didn’t think I would get to play here again, so to play here and score two goals in front of the people who watched me in high school is just amazing,” Waggoner said.
Both the U-23s and the United’s Academy club took the field Wednesday night. The Academy, which features Santa Fe Prep grad Yuto Oketani, hammered the CISA club 14-0. Oketani scored twice as four players had at least two goals apiece.
The U-23 roster also included Tenzing Manske, a Santa Fe native who grew up in town before finishing high school in Minnesota. He now plays in college at Georgetown.
A goalkeeper, he was one of two United netters who worked a clean sheet in Wednesday’s match.
“It’s a perfect Santa Fe night,” Manske said. “Being born here, this is what I grew up wanting to do: to play for this team.”
Manske played the entire second half and made a pair of saves to preserve the shutout. One of them was off a free kick that sailed in high. He managed to push it away with both hands.
The U-23s have won three straight and remain in playoff contention in USL League Two. The club sits in second place in the Mountain Division.
It played a barnstorming home schedule in which all five of its home dates were held at various sites around the state. That included a May 20 stop at the Taos Eco Park.
If Wednesday’s match was Waggoner’s Santa Fe homecoming, the trip to Taos was where it truly all started. He played his formative prep years at Taos High School and was an established star by the end of his sophomore season.
He transferred to Santa Fe High following that year and instantly transformed a solid Demons program into a championship contender. He scored a remarkable 73 goals in 23 matches his junior year, leading Santa Fe High to the 2021 Class 5A state title. He was named the Gatorade Player of the Year.
In July, both he and Oketani decided to forego their senior seasons of high school to play with the United’s developmental program. Both players graduated this spring.
“It [Santa Fe] plays a big role in terms of friendships I’ve built here,” Waggoner said. “The friendships I made here, they’ll last forever.”
When Santa Fe High returned to the state tournament without Waggoner in the fall, he became one of the biggest prep recruits in the country while managing to take the initial steps of his professional career with New Mexico’s USL club and the U-23s. This fall he’ll enroll at the University of Michigan.
On Wednesday night, he was just the same ol’ Alex.
Wearing No. 19 in the familiar black and yellow of the United, he scored the game’s first goal in the second minute as he beat the keeper 10 yards in front of the net to drive home the winner. He added another goal in the 34th and nearly scored again just before intermission as the United took a 3-0 lead at the break.
“It’s part of what we’re trying to do, to give guys meaningful games within our system,” said United U-23s coach Luke Sanford. “He obviously was the most comfortable player playing on this field and I thought he showed really well.”
As it turned out, that was the last the hometown crowd got to see of Waggoner. He was subbed out at halftime for Mikah Madrid. The United would score for the final time in the 58th minute by Gabe Legendre.