Alex Waggoner is officially a member of the New Mexico United Academy, but he wasn’t the only player from Santa Fe making the jump.
The United on Wednesday officially named Waggoner, the star striker at Santa Fe High who guided the Demons to their first state title in November, as a member of its Academy club team. He was one of three players the club announced will play for its academy, along with Santa Fe Prep midfielder Yuto Oketani and Rio Rancho’s Alex Trujillo.
Waggoner, who will be a senior at Santa Fe High, was the state’s top goal scorer in 2021 and among the best in the nation with 73 goals while also being named Gatorade’s New Mexico Player of the Year.
Waggoner said the opportunity to grow with elite-level coaching and training was key to his decision when he announced he was committing to play for the academy team.
“What got me excited to play for [New Mexico United Academy head coach Luke Sanford] is he wants to work with me [one on one] and talk about my development as a striker,” Waggoner said. “That was one of the things that really sold me.
Oketani, a rising junior at Prep, played two seasons at Santa Fe Prep after moving from Tokyo, scoring 25 goals over 19 matches with the Blue Griffins. He was second on the team in goals in the fall of 2021 with 15, but led the team in assists with eight. It followed a spring campaign in which he scored 10 goals in five matches as Prep reached the Class 1A/3A semifinals in both seasons.
Oketani said United officials contacted him in March and conversations grew from there. He also played with Waggoner on the New Mexico Rush ‘04 club team before joining him with the United Academy.
“They have a good coach,” Oketani said. “Every day, through practice or games, I can learn from them.”
Oketani joked he and Waggoner will share car-pooling duties as they travel to Albuquerque for practice and training. The trio already have been training with the club for about three weeks, Oketani added.
“One week he can do it, and then the next week, I’ll drive him,” Oketani said.
Luke Sanford had high praise for the signees in a news release, noting Waggoner and Trujillo were a part of state championship teams last year (Waggoner in the fall, Trujillo with the Rams in the shortened spring season) and all three were a big reason their teams won district titles.
“These three have won titles, scored dozens of goals, and made their teams better through hard work, humility, and diligence,” Sanford said. “We look forward to continuing to help them grow and develop into the best versions of themselves, on and off the pitch.”