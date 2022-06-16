Alex Waggoner keeps producing firsts for Santa Fe High School.
The rising senior led the Demons to their first state boys soccer championship in November, was named Class 5A's Player of the Year by coaches and became the first player from Santa Fe High to earn The New Mexican's NorthStars Male Athlete of the Year award earlier this month.
Add Gatorade's State Boys Soccer Player of the Year award to his growing list, as Waggoner earned the honor Thursday. He becomes the first soccer player from Santa Fe High to earn the distinction.
Waggoner led the state and was among the top goal scorers in the nation in 2021, hitting the back of the net 73 times. His last four goals led the Demons to a 4-3 win over Albuquerque Sandia in the Class 5A championship match in November, including the golden goal in the ninth minute of overtime.
Waggoner said he was aware of the award, since he was in elementary school in Taos. He was good friends with Taos' Zoie Hensley, a 2014 graduate who won the state girls soccer honor as a senior and played at Tennessee Tech. He added he was honored to earn the honor, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.
"It's a huge honor," Waggoner said. "It is really nice to be one of the kids who gets to experience this award and it's pretty special — not only for me but for the team as well."
According to the news release, Waggoner has a 4.0 grade-point average and has volunteered as a youth soccer coach in the city. Waggoner said he will take four Advanced Placement classes at Santa Fe High for his senior year.
Rio Rancho Cleveland head coach Shaun Gill lauded Waggoner's scoring ability from just about anywhere on the field in the release.
“Alex is really good on the ball and has an awesome shot," Gill said. "They would not have won the state championship without him.”
Not only was Waggoner an Class 5A All-State selection, he also earned a United Soccer Coaches All-American selection.
It is the 37th year Gatorade has been recognizing top athletes around the country in a variety of sports. In January, it honored St. Michael's freshman Raylee Hunt as its girls cross-country athlete of the year for the state, becoming the first runner from the school to earn the distinction.
By earning the state award, Waggoner becomes finalist for the Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year award to be announced later this month.
Waggoner said he will make a decision on his soccer future next week, as he mulls offers to play at the soccer academy for the Colorado Rapids and the U-19 team for the New Mexico United or return for one more season at Santa Fe High.