Demons striker Alex Waggoner, center, celebrates as teammates storm the field in November 2021 after Santa Fe High School’s 2-1 win over Atrisco Heritage at Ivan Head Stadium to advance to the Class 5A Championship.
Alex Waggoner always believed he would get a chance to play professionally.
That it could happen before he even graduates high school is even sweeter.
The New Mexico United announced Friday that Waggoner was among three players from its United Academy club team to sign "academy contracts" with the parent club while also maintaining their amateur status.
Waggoner, a senior at Santa Fe High who played for the United Academy in 2022, joins midfielders Andres Robles and Miles Merritt with the United, as the contracts allow them to play for the main team and potentially compete in matches next season while still maintaining their collegiate eligibility because they are not getting paid.
Waggoner said his goal is to still attend the University of Michigan in the fall on an athletic scholarship, but he believed in himself that he could get a chance to play for the United before leaving.
"It was a my goal the whole year," Waggoner said. "I knew there was somewhat of an opportunity to do that, but I didn't know how realistic it was. But it was something I wanted and something I worked toward."
United head coach Zach Prince said the signing of the trio indicated progress in the club's development program, which comprises a U-23 and the United Academy teams.
"This is a testament not only to the players, but the academy staff as well," Prince said. "The improvement we’ve seen in our academy this year has been a massive step in the right direction. We have not only made a positive impact on the field, but also in the classroom and the community. These three players have set the standard for the academy in all of these areas, and we look forward to seeing their continued progress.”
Waggoner joined the United Academy after one of the most remarkable prep seasons in state history as he guided the Demons to the Class 5A championship in 2021 with 73 goals and 16 assists. He suffered an injury in the summer that curtailed his playing time, but Waggoner made an immediate impact in his first match in September.
He scored two goals in a 5-1 win over San Diego Loyal Academy to help the United Academy secured first place in the Southwest Division of the USL Academy League. Waggoner scored six goals and dished out three assists in the USL Academy Playoff Tournament in Tampa, Fla., which earned him the 2022 Offensive MVP Award.
"Alex Waggoner has shown he is a consistent goal-scoring threat at the academy level,” said Prince. “He is committed to being a leader on both sides of the ball with his willingness to press defensively. He has an opportunity to make a massive step in his game this year. We are very excited to help him progress in his young career.”
Waggoner said the club reached out to him immediately after the tournament and offered him a contract. While he needed some time to think about joining the United Academy in the summer, Waggoner reflexively agreed to it on the spot. He said the only challenge will be balancing his academic schedule at Santa Fe High while also practicing with the United.
"In terms of what my decision was, it was an immediate yes, there was no question about that," Waggoner said.