110321 jw SFHS soccer1.jpg

Demons striker Alex Waggoner, center, celebrates as teammates storm the field in November 2021 after Santa Fe High School’s 2-1 win over Atrisco Heritage at Ivan Head Stadium to advance to the Class 5A Championship.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

Alex Waggoner always believed he would get a chance to play professionally.

That it could happen before he even graduates high school is even sweeter.

The New Mexico United announced Friday that Waggoner was among three players from its United Academy club team to sign "academy contracts" with the parent club while also maintaining their amateur status.

