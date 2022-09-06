Waggoner, a senior at Santa Fe High who parlayed one of the greatest boys soccer seasons last year into a spot on the New Mexico United Academy team, said he committed to play the sport at the University of Michigan starting in the fall of 2023. His announcement came days after visiting the Ann Arbor campus, where Waggoner said he had a good feeling about his decision that never went away.
Chris Eadie, the Demons head coach, also had a hand in Waggoner’s decision by helping him get an invitation to a recruiting camp at the school, which opened the door for the Wolverines coaching staff to watch him play.
Waggoner’s instincts did the rest.
“I follow my gut on most things, and this is where it brought me this time,” Waggoner said. “I have enough faith in myself that it should never fail.”
There was also a family tie to his decision — Waggoner’s older sister is a junior at the school. The younger Waggoner said he didn’t get a chance to visit the campus before the recruiting process began because of the coronavirus pandemic, which led some colleges and universities to restrict access for non-students.
Another plus Waggoner liked about Michigan was its business school, which he said he is inclined to attend. But even if he opts for a different path, Waggoner said the school’s other programs are also highly rated nationally.
“I think everybody knows that the University of Michigan brings a lot to the table,” Waggoner said. “I’m really looking forward to it.”
As far as on the pitch, Michigan is coming off an 8-7-3 record in 2021 under 11th-year head coach Chaka Daley. The program has consistently finished in the top half of the Big Ten Conference over the past five seasons and went to three straight NCAA Tournaments from 2017-19, reaching the Sweet Sixteen in 2019.
Waggoner played one year at
Santa Fe High after establishing himself as a star player at Taos, where he played for his first three seasons. He made his one year at Santa Fe High memorable, as he dominated the state prep soccer season with 73 goals. He capped the year with a four-goal performance in the Class 5A finals to lead the Demons to their state title.
That performance led to an opportunity to play for the New Mexico United Academy, a team of 18-and-under players who compete against other elite club and academy teams in the region. Waggoner committed to the club in June.
However, Waggoner has yet to play for the academy team as he suffered a foot injury in July that put him on the shelf for four weeks. Tuesday was the first time he returned to practice with the United Academy, and Waggoner is excited to get back out on the pitch. His first match with the United Academy is set for Sept. 16.
The injury was a bit of a setback, Waggoner said, because he had impressed the organization enough that he was about to train with the New Mexico United when the injury hit.
Waggoner said he didn’t try to push through the pain he felt.
“I always listen to my body,” Waggoner said. “When an injury comes along or something gets in your pathway and tries to block you, you just got to learn from it. And there’s always a new chapter that springs to life.”
Chances are, Waggoner’s gut will guide him on that chapter’s path.