Volleyball
Santa Fe Waldorf 3, Corona/Vaughn 0
What happened: The Lady Wolves finally ran into a Class 1A foe after a string of 2A and 3A opponents, and they were more than ready for Corona/Vaughn. Waldorf won handily, 26-9, 25-18, 25-13, in Christian Life Academy. The Lady Wolves’ passing allowed the ball to get to their hitters.
Standouts: Caley had no stats, but said senior outside hitter Nicoya Dant was active at the net.
“Nicoya, when we’re getting her to the front row, is a dominant power,” Caley said.
What’s next: Waldorf (2-8 overall) plays host to Tierra Encantada on Friday, even though both teams practice and play in the same gym.
Boys soccer
Santa Fe High 2, Abq. Rio Grande 1
What happened: The Demons know how to get a lead, but they still struggle with learning how to rest their chances on it. They built a 2-0 lead in a District 5-5A match in Albuquerque on goals from Kiran Smelser and Michael Wissman in the first half, but the energy level waned in the second half. The Ravens cut the lead in half, but missed several other chances for the equalizer.
Standouts: Eadie said the steady play of defender Silas Ropp sometimes gets overlooked, but feels he has been a steady player in the back line.
What’s next: Santa Fe High (7-5-overall, 3-2 in 5-5A).
